Commuters in traffic chaos as heavy rain and wind continue

There is commuter chaos in the capital as the country continues to be battered with heavy winds and rain.

The M50 northbound was reduced to one lane only during rush hour, following a collision which has since been cleared but delays remain on approach.

AA Roadwatch are reporting it to be an "extremely busy evening on most routes this rush hour."

They added; "It is particularly busy in the south-east of the city. The worst affected areas include the south-east city centre, Sandymount, Ringsend, Ballsbridge and Donnybrook."

Heavy traffic on motorways today. Pic: Amy Molloy Independent.ie

An overturned jeep on the N11, just after Coynes Cross, caused traffic chaos for those attempting to travel south from Dublin.

The M50 northbound is down to one lane after J13 Sandyford due to a collision, with delays continuing to J7 Lucan, and again from before J4 Ballymun to the M1 Interchange.

Watching the waves break at the bathing area at Sandycove.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/11/18

There's also a breakdown exiting the off-ramp at J9 Red Cow in the left lane. Gardaí are advsising are is advised on approach.

Meanwhile, the southbound traffic is heavy from the M1 Interchange to J6 Blanchardstown and further south from J15 Kilternan past J5 Bray North on the M11.

Cars drive through floods at the junction of Bushy Park Road and Zion Road Rathgar. Photo: Tony Gavin 9/11/2018

Warning

The traffic problems are replicated in other parts of the city and the country after Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for the whole country.

Seaguls hunker down on the pier at Bullock Harbour as the bad weather makes its way over the East of the Country.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/11/18

In addition, there are also Status Yellow Wind Warnings for the whole country: valid in Munster and Connacht until 3pm, and in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal. These warnings remain in place until 7pm.

"It's very windy and blustery with severe and damaging gusts in most parts of the country today," Forecaster Jean Byrne told Independent.ie.

Waves break at the bathing area at Sandycove.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/11/18

"Heavy rain will continue to extend northeastwards across the country, accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southeasterly winds inland, but gale to strong gale force winds on coasts.

"A few squally, thundery downpours are likely which may lead to temporary surface flooding. Scattered showers will follow into the west and southwest later and winds will veer southwest and moderate somewhat. Top temperatures will range 9 to 13 degrees."

She said, while today is wet and windy, tomorrow will clear somewhat, giving way to some sunny spells as well as scattered showers.

"Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers. The showers will be frequent across the south and west but more isolated elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.

"Showers will continue on Saturday night, the showers most frequent along Atlantic coasts, some of the showers heavy with a slight risk of hail and thunder, but showers will be isolated elsewhere. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees with a touch of grass frost in Ulster where it will be coldest. South or southeast breezes will be light.

"Further sunny spells and scattered showers are likely on Sunday, the showers most frequent in the western half of the country with the slight risk of hail and thunder. In the west the showers may merge into longer spells of rain. Southwest winds moderate to fresh in strength but strong at times along coasts. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees," continued Jean.

Online Editors