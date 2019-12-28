Community rocked after young mother killed in Donegal crash

MEMBERS of a Donegal community are said to be in a "state of shock" today following the news of a young woman killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday.

MEMBERS of a Donegal community are said to be in a "state of shock" today following the news of a young woman killed in a single vehicle crash yesterday.

Portsalon native Clarice Rice (26), who had a three-year-old daughter, was killed in a crash at 11.30pm in Drumfad Lower Road in Portsalon, County Donegal last night.

A male passenger (25) from Rathmullan, who is understood to have been her partner, was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries.

Independent councillor John O’Donnell said he was "very saddened to hear the passing this morning."

“Just on November 29th, I delivered the news to Clarice that she would be finally getting a house after being on the council waiting list for several years," he told Independent.ie.

“She was a lovely young girl and she was keen to get going in life and get security,” he added.

“It’s a big blow and the local community is in a state of shock.”

Portsalon Golf Club have cancelled a draw scheduled for tonight.

“In light of the tragic road accident overnight in Portsalon, our Development Draw scheduled for tonight in the Clubhouse has been postponed until Saturday 4th January 2020,” a statement from the club reads.

“Our thoughts and prayers at this desperately sad time are with the families affected.”

A post mortem is due to take place and the road remains closed for examination by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm on Friday December 27 to come forward," a spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Online Editors