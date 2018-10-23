Community 'overwhelmed' with €70k raised for Irish man injured in freak scooter crash in LA

Friends of an Irish man living in Vancouver said they have been "blown away" by the response to a fundraising campaign set up for his recovery.

Liam O’Connell (31), from Co Cork, suffered a traumatic brain injury after a freak accident involving an electric scooter while holidaying in Los Angeles.

The Ballincollig native, who has been living in Vancouver for the last eight years, was diagnosed with a fractured skull and traumatic swelling of the brain following the incident on October 5.

Following emergency surgery, Liam, known affectionately as Doug to friends and family, is expected to remain in intensive care in LA for the near future- so his friends joined together to start a fundraiser for his recovery.

The page currently stands at over €73,000 since it was created three days ago, and organiser and friend Cian O’Callaghan said his phone hasn’t stopped beeping since.

"We’re absolutely in awe at the amount of money, especially over such a short period time," Cian told Independent.ie.

"When I set up the page I didn’t realise I get an email every time someone donates, it’s always coming up on my phone to show who has donated."

Cian said that the donations are a reflection on Liam’s personality, and that everyone from close friends to those who met Liam in passing have sent in money so far.

"I went through the full list two nights ago- and where they’re coming from is incredible, everyone from school and college friends, colleagues, old school teachers, sports associations in Cork- even someone who sees him in the gym in Canada donated because they said he always had a smile on his face.

"It hit everyone in such a massive way. It's a real testament of his character. Myself and his other friends keep saying we’re going to make it our business to thank everyone individually."

Cian said that Liam’s "selfless and loving" family are currently by his side and they hope that the money raised can be used to help them with the costs for his rehabilitation in LA. He added that Liam’s condition appears to be slowly improving since the page was created.

"His dad said they were very happy with the progress overnight. He's still trying to get rid of the pneumonia and wean him off the ventilator, but he’s becoming more responsive," he said.

"From our perspective you get slightly impatient, you want everything to happen at once but realistically that won’t happen.

"We’ll take on these small, progressive improvements and hopefully they’ll continue."

Online Editors