A Northern Ireland community has been left in shock after a woman was crushed to death by a car.

Community in shock after woman crushed to death by car as she closed gate

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Monday evening near to Sixmilecross in the community of Altamuskin, near Omagh.

It is understood the woman, named locally as Anne McCann, was killed after a car she had been travelling in rolled toward her as she closed a driveway gate. Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer said the local community was "absolutely stunned" and that Mrs McCann had been heavily involved in the local community.

“The community of Altamuskin and Drumquin are stunned this morning to learn of the tragic passing of one of their own. “Altamuskin is a very strong community and the woman killed and her family are very much part of the community and of Errigal Ciaran GAA club.

“This is the second tragedy to hit the club and community this year. A neighbour of the deceased, Kathleen McGarvey was killed in an accident on the A5 in January. “I wish to extend my deepest sympathy to the family at this terrible time.”

