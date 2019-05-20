Heartless thieves have stolen two communion plates and a television from a church in Co Fermanagh.

Communion plates with 'immense personal value' and a TV stolen from church

The burglary happened at a church in the Mill Street area of Irvinestown sometime between 12pm on Sunday and 10am on Monday.

Constable Noble said: “Entry was gained to the property and a number of items stolen.

"They include a 50” LG TV, with an estimated value of £1,200, and two silver communion plates.

“The communion plates are of immense personal value to the church and we’re appealing to anyone with information to get in touch. We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.

“Please contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 368 of 20/05/19. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100pn anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

