Commissioner meets with Taoiseach as gardaí still waiting for new powers

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris has met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and senior ministers as the force is still awaiting new powers to enforce some of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Harris is understood to have told Leo Varadkar, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Health Minister Simon Harris that gardaí are experiencing high levels of public compliance with the current restrictions on movement.

However there are concerns over people potentially travelling across the country for the Bank Holiday weekend and issues such as cyclists travelling further than 2km.

Members of An Garda Síochána are understood to be seeking clarity on what further powers of enforcement will be made available to them under the Emergency Measures in the Public Interest (Covid-19) Act 2020, which was passed into law last month.

The Government has not yet signed-off on regulations in the Act that would allow gardaí to bring prosecutions and issue fines for the flouting of the current policies such as social distancing and the ban on mass gatherings due to the virus. The issue of giving gardaí new powers was discussed at the meeting on Tuesday evening.

A government spokesman confirmed the meeting took place on Tuesday, but could provide no further details and referred to the Taoiseach's comments earlier in the week.

The issue of giving gardaí more powers was discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. While many ministers noted the strong degree of public compliance, some expressed fears that the longer the restrictions continue the more potential there is that people could stop complying with the measures.

A Cabinet minister said afterwards: "Once people realise they're not going to be punished for something they will break the rules. So this thing could breakdown."

Mr Varadkar said on Monday he did not want to sign tougher laws on enforcement at the moment.

"The last thing I want is people to come out after this emergency with fines and prison sentences and criminal convictions," he said.

"So while we can bring in tougher laws and they are ready to be signed if we need to, I don't want to do that just yet, and certainly not unless the Garda Commissioner really feels it's absolutely necessary".

A garda spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.

There are concerns within An Garda Síochána that the longer the restrictions are in place the more difficult it will be to ensure public compliance. A source said they would like the extra powers as an "insurance policy" and stressed they would be used as a "last resort".

"We can rely on people's goodwill and road traffic acts and public order acts - there is legislation we can use. But there is going to be circumstances where for instance we do not have powers of enforcement," the source said.

Mr Flanagan said on Monday that he hoped the regulations would be finalised this week.

"My department here in Justice has been working closely with the Department of Health in ensuring the completion of the regulations - which I would expect to take place over the coming days," he said.

The responsibility for signing them into law falls to Minister Harris who brought in the Act last month.

Online Editors