Comment: No need to fear proposals to decriminalise people who use drugs

At a cursory glance, criminalising possession of drugs for personal use seems to make sense – after all, surely drugs are dangerous and ruin lives, and the prospect of receiving criminal sanctions for having them can act as a stern deterrent; and, if nothing else, surely we owe it to the younger members of Irish society to send a firm message concerning what’s right and what’s wrong, and what clearer way to do that than making something a crime?

However, scratch beneath the surface, and it quickly becomes apparent that what we can instinctively assume to be correct is not always the case.

For example, while it is true that drugs can be dangerous, and it is true that problematic drug use can have lasting negative effects on both the lives of those who use them and their broader family and friends, it is also true to say that the much greater part of drug use in society is non-problematic, in the sense that those using drugs do not experience significant negative impacts on their day-to-day life.

For people who are criminalised for simple possession, very often that criminalisation is the worst consequence of their drug use and the one that has the most lasting negative effects, impacting disproportionately on the ability of a person to access the labour market or travel freely, and bringing with it the consequences of criminalisation – shame and stigma, often not just for the individual, but for their families too.

It’s also true that many Irish people use drugs, despite the fact that being in possession of those drugs is a criminal offence, and has been since 1977. The latest available prevalence data (from 2014/2015) reveals that over a quarter of Irish adults have used illicit drugs at some point in their lives, and four per cent of people between 15-64 report use of an illicit substance in the last month. To put that into perspective, the 2016 census tells us that there were roughly 2.87m people between the ages of 19-64 living in Ireland. 4pc of that cohort is 115,000 people. And that’s not including the 15-18 year olds.

That’s an awful lot of people who report using drugs in the last month. They have not been deterred by doing so from the risk of criminal sanctions – in fact, the prevalence rates are rising. The rates of lifetime use in 2014/15 are, statistically, significantly higher than those from four years previously, the last time a national prevalence survey was done. And it’s important to note that such an alarming increase is not to do with ‘the law not being enforced’ or some sense of us ‘not trying hard enough’ to eradicate drug use.

There were over 12,000 incidences of the crime of possession recorded in 2017 – that’s over 70% of all drug crime. In 2016 the district court system received over 20,000 drug cases involving over 13,000 individual defendants.

Ireland is not unique in this – offences related to personal drug use, such as possession are criminalised all over the world – but to what end? Well, insofar as preventing drug use goes, to not much end, to be honest.

Wherever we look in the world, the evidence tells us the same story – whether or not societies are very ‘hard’ or very ‘soft’ on possession for personal use doesn’t correlate in any consistent way with indicators like the prevalence of drug use in those societies.

As the UK Home Office has noted: “The disparity in drug use trends and criminal justice statistics between countries with similar approaches, and the lack of any clear correlation between the ‘toughness’ of an approach and levels of drug use demonstrates the complexity of the issue”.

This shouldn’t surprise us, for a very simple reason. The reasons people use drugs are at once personal and complex – but in general, people don’t use drugs because of what they know; they use drugs because of what they feel. This makes sense – drugs and drug use are constantly in the public discourse.

It’s naive to think that the issue is that the people who use drugs in Ireland are unaware that drugs can be harmful, or that possessing them is illegal, and that if somehow we could get that information across they would suddenly stop. Similarly, it’s wrong to think that the three quarters of Irish people who have never used drugs are prevented from doing so simply because they know possession is a crime, and that if it was not a crime to possess drugs, they’d suddenly change their lives and start using. Fundamentally, drugs, at the level of the individual consumer, is not an issue that is responsive to a criminal justice approach - it is a health issue, it is about making healthier choices, and it requires a health response.

In reality, we already know all of this, and have done for decades. In the Oireachtas debates during the consideration of the 1977 Act, Charles Haughey noted that: “We have had to try, too, to bring in legislation that would render certain acts punishable but we have had to recognise that very often people committing these offences are not guilty of criminal activity in the normal sense but, perhaps, are people who require medical care and attention rather than punishment”

Interestingly, when we addressed the rise of the headshops in the late 2000s, we criminalised sale and supply of those substances, not possession for personal use. Our current national drugs strategy has as its strapline ‘a health-led approach to drug and alcohol use in Ireland’. The truth is that ‘drugs’ is not some uniform bucket of policy items, all requiring the same response.

At a minimum, we can think of supply side responses which seek to limit the availability of drugs – policing, customs work, seizures, and so on – and demand side responses aimed at reducing the demand for illicit substances – education, treatment, and so on. Typically, supply side interventions utilise criminal justice approaches. Unlawfully importing large quantities of drugs for sale on the Irish market should, and does, merit serious criminal justice interventions. Demand side responses are to do with use, and are, as our national strategy notes,

Health-centred – aimed at helping the person using drugs make healthier choices, including accessing treatment if that is what’s required. The criminalisation of simple possession is an anomaly – a tool better suited to restrict supply being used instead to try to combat demand.

To be clear, none of this is to say that we shouldn’t be concerned about drug use, or that the state shouldn’t have a response when it becomes aware of people using drugs – of course we should be concerned, and of course we should respond. However, when someone is in possession for their own personal use, that response should be health-based, not criminal justice based.

What of the argument that criminalising possession sends a strong message to our young people?

Well, if so, it was one we chose not to send when we introduced the legislation to address the sale of psychoactive substances in 2010, which criminalised possession for the purposes of sale or supply, but not simple possession for personal use. It is worth noting that no opponents of decriminalisation of possession for personal use seem to be arguing that we need to amend the 2010 act to criminalise possession in order to adequately protect our young people. And, in my view, rightly so.

It is a terrible indictment of our society if we have to rely on the criminal law to send messages to our young people about what is right and wrong, risky or not risky. Rather, we should be ensuring that our young people have evidence based, age appropriate information about a range of health issues, including drugs, as they develop. We should be helping them to foster strong and positive relationships with people who are important in their lives – parents, families, peers, teachers. And if, as many do now and will in the future, those young people experiment with drugs, its important that that behaviour is challenged, that risks are made clear and that consequences are real and enforced – but those consequences shouldn’t include criminalisation.

The bottom line is this: criminalising people for possession of drugs for personal use isn’t helpful. It can have profound negative effects on people’s lives, but doesn’t provide any corresponding benefit for the individual or society in general. It needs to stop. We should instead respond to drug use with a focus on why the person is using the drug – with pragmatism, with empathy, and with a health focus that will help, not hinder, the individual in their life.

Marcus Keane BL is Head of Policy with Ana Liffey Drug Project; and one of the authors of the report ‘Not Criminals’ - a policy report on the decriminalisation of people who use drugs in Ireland

