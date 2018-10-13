Comment: Cruellest irony that woman who spearheaded the fight against cancer fell victim

It was the photograph that was most sought after - the figure of Dr Gabriel Scally standing outside Leinster House as the remains of Emma Mhic Mhathúna were taken past in a final, stark gesture.

Amongst the crowds who had gathered there, photographers and journalists looked out for the doctor presiding over the investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal.

But he was not there. In any case, the photograph was unnecessary.

Nothing further was needed to encapsulate this tragedy than the harrowing sight of the coffin as it passed slowly by the edifices of power.

It was compounded by the devastated faces of Emma's five children and extended family, travelling in the vehicles behind, as they gazed silently out at the institutions that had let women down so catastrophically.

There are still documents that Dr Gabriel Scally would like to have access to, around the original tenders for the laboratories used by CervicalCheck, he told the Health Committee that same morning. Those documents were 'shredded' after 10 years in line with HSE policy. But in a sign of his determination to leave no stone unturned in getting to the truth, Dr Scally vowed that he will continue to hunt for the original tender documents.

Dr Gabriel Scally feared more women could be affected than first thought. Photo: Frank McGrath

"One of the tasks coming out of all this is to make sure this is an increasingly rare event over the next decade or two and we will never again see deaths like this in our lifetime," he said.

In his words, one could sense the desperation and sorrow at this appalling mess, which had been the direct cause of Emma's untimely death along with many others.

Worse was Dr Scally's fear that even more women could be affected than was originally thought.

Vibrant, outspoken and courageous, the nation had known Emma even before she became a national figure, when she put herself forward as the face of the HPV vaccine in an advertising campaign.

She was the striking beauty with the cleft in her chin, standing by the sea, gazing at her daughter, Natasha.

And then we learned that this memorable figurehead, spearheading the fight against cervical cancer, had been directly affected by the Cervical Check scandal.

It was the cruellest of ironies.

Her cancer was missed in 2013 and it wasn't until her next routine smear was due three years later that Cervical Check caught it.

Last May, Emma told RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta: "If I had got the right results at that time, I wouldn't be where I am now."

Shortly after the scandal broke following Vicky Phelan's High Court settlement, Emma received a phonecall from her doctor in Dublin.

"He said that he hoped I was reading the stories in the paper about the Cervical Check. I was one of the women involved," she said.

"The doctor told me that the smear results I got in 2013 were wrong. The first indications of cancer, the cells changing in the body, were there."

Slowly, we began to get to know Emma for the person that she was.

She was the wonderful woman in the red dress, as she appeared on the steps of the High Court following her settlement.

Emma was upfront and honest - in the way that the authorities were not.

In relation to an entirely different scandal, Judge Peter Charleton this week wrote: "Plain speaking by those who know what they are talking about is the only acceptable way to address the Irish people."

In her address to us, Emma was both plain speaking and knew what she was talking about far more than most - and we took her to our hearts.

Finally last Sunday, five months after her struggle came to public attention, Emma passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Kerry in Tralee.

In a statement, her family said: "Emma, who battled her illness with great valour, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her family's loving embrace in the knowledge that she had helped to shine a light on important issues which affected not just her own life, but the lives of many others."

Her life was short - but she did her country some service.

Her funeral in Baile na nGall on the Dingle peninsula was as beautiful as she herself was, with tradition and warmth of heart given equal prominence as the gales howled outside.

In the bravery of her children, Natasha, Seamus, Mario, Oisín and Donnacha, we saw the eternal solidity of the cornerstone that Emma had left behind.

At the funeral Mass at the Pro Cathedral on Wednesday, Fr Paddy Moran revealed Emma had spoken with no malice, anger or bitterness of the official apologies she had received.

"Instead, she had been just a mother thinking first and foremost of her children," he said.

