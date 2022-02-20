Colum Eastwood to call for 6pc pay hike for nurses and carers

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood is to call on the next Executive to give nurses and carers throughout Northern Ireland a 6pc pay rise.

Speaking today at his party’s first conference since the pandemic, the Foyle MP is expected to ask political leaders to be “equally as clear” about addressing pay issues for healthcare workers after the Assembly election in May.

“As a minimum, a new Executive should pledge a pay rise of 6pc to acknowledge the immense struggle that our nurses and carers have undertaken against this virus,” Mr Eastwood will say.

It comes after it emerged last week that nursing staff had dismissed a 3pc pay award for 2021-22 as being “unacceptable”.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) carried out a ballot and 92pc of its members rejected the suggested pay increase,

Mr Eastwood will tell delegates at today’s conference at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Co Derry that percentage increases in pay “should be in lockstep with the rate of inflation every year that the current inflation spiral continues”.

He will also praise doctors, nurses and carers for giving “every ounce of their expertise and their humanity to protect and comfort this community” during the Covid pandemic.

“And now that they have hopefully gotten us through the worst of it, nurses and carers must not be left to struggle with a real-terms cut to their wages at the very moment prices and bills are soaring. They looked after us — now we need to look after them.”

The views of the RCN members “could not be clearer — the pay award that they have been offered is not good enough”, he will say.

Fiona Devlin, chairwoman of RCN Northern Ireland, has said nursing staff “deserve to be paid fairly and equitably for the safety-critical work that they do”.

“We cannot afford to take our eyes off the need to transform and develop a health service that is fit to serve the people of Northern Ireland. A fairly paid workforce is crucial to ensuring this happens.

“Healthcare workers in Northern Ireland were the last in the UK to receive their 2021-22 pay award, with the announcement coming almost eight months late.”

Mr Eastwood will tell colleagues that his party “will not stand for a society that sends nurses back to cold homes after exhausting shifts, because they can’t afford to pay” the rising costs of energy bills.

“We will not force the people who have risked their own safety to look after ours to choose between heating the house or feeding their family.”

The strength of the health service is “based on the people who staff it every day”, the SDLP leader will say.

He will also refer to the Democratic Unionist Party’s collapse of the Executive last month and how Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy was left with £100m “in his department’s coffers that he couldn’t, or didn’t have the imagination, to spend.”

“What message does it send to the people who risked the most to keep us safe, that even when the finance minister is flush with cash, he fails to put them first?

“Our position is clear — after years of our nurses being asked to do more, to work longer and to earn less, we are going to draw a line in the sand. Nurses and carers deserve fair pay and safe staffing levels.”

Mr Eastwood is also said to be considering tabling a motion at Westminster to remove the title of deputy first minister at Stormont following the collapse of the power-sharing Executive last month.

Last October, the SLDP leader hit out at what he called “a sham fight” over jostling for the first minister position which he called insulting to nationalism.

Sinn Féin is predicted to top the polls at the Assembly elections, but the leaders of Northern Ireland’s two largest unionist parties have previously declined to confirm if they would nominate a nationalist first minister.

The roles of first and deputy first minister have equal powers under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement and one cannot be in office without the other.

“The truth of the matter is that the functions of the first and deputy first minister are equal and interdependent,” said Mr Eastwood.