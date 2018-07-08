News Irish News

Sunday 8 July 2018

Collision between garda car and pedestrian in Dublin city under investigation

Cuffe Street Credit: Google Maps
Payu Tiwari

A collision between a garda car and a pedestrian in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning is under investigation.

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30am this morning on Cuffe Street near St. Stephen’s Green.

Gardai from Pearse Street garda station attended the scene. 

The 33-year-old man involved was taken to St. James Hospital in Dublin, where his injuries have been described as "non-threatening".

According to the Garda, the matter is under investigation.

