A collision between a garda car and a pedestrian in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning is under investigation.

Collision between garda car and pedestrian in Dublin city under investigation

The incident occurred shortly after 12:30am this morning on Cuffe Street near St. Stephen’s Green.

Gardai from Pearse Street garda station attended the scene.

The 33-year-old man involved was taken to St. James Hospital in Dublin, where his injuries have been described as "non-threatening".

According to the Garda, the matter is under investigation.

Online Editors