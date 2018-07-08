Collision between garda car and pedestrian in Dublin city under investigation
A collision between a garda car and a pedestrian in Dublin city centre on Sunday morning is under investigation.
The incident occurred shortly after 12:30am this morning on Cuffe Street near St. Stephen’s Green.
Gardai from Pearse Street garda station attended the scene.
The 33-year-old man involved was taken to St. James Hospital in Dublin, where his injuries have been described as "non-threatening".
According to the Garda, the matter is under investigation.
Online Editors