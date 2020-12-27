| 1.5°C Dublin

Colleges spend €230,000 on fees after sexual harassment claims

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre says figures represent only the 'tip of the iceberg' as many incidents on campuses go unreported

Wayne O'Connor

Colleges and universities have spent more than €230,000 investigating, settling, and seeking legal advice after allegations of sexual harassment on campuses were made over the past five years.

A Sunday Independent investigation has uncovered spending at colleges across the country following complaints of sexual harassment, but the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the revelations only reveal "the tip of the iceberg" because many cases go unreported.

It said the centre is aware of higher numbers of cases through the support it provides to victims.

