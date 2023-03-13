| 9.2°C Dublin

Collection of photos remembering Savita Halappanavar published by Dublin City Council

A tribute to Savita Halappanavar in Dublin. Photo: Dublin City Council's Library and Archive (DCLA).
The tribute to Savita. Photo: Dublin City Council's Library and Archive (DCLA)

A tribute to Savita Halappanavar in Dublin. Photo: Dublin City Council&rsquo;s Library and Archive (DCLA).

A tribute to Savita Halappanavar in Dublin. Photo: Dublin City Council’s Library and Archive (DCLA).

The tribute to Savita. Photo: Dublin City Council&rsquo;s Library and Archive (DCLA)

The tribute to Savita. Photo: Dublin City Council’s Library and Archive (DCLA)

A tribute to Savita Halappanavar in Dublin. Photo: Dublin City Council’s Library and Archive (DCLA).

Eoghan Moloney

A collection of photographs to honour the memory of Savita Halappanavar have been published by Dublin City Council today.

Ms Halappanavar, a dentist who was born in India, died in 2012 from sepsis when her request for an abortion was denied on legal grounds.

