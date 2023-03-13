Collection of photos remembering Savita Halappanavar published by Dublin City Council

A collection of photographs to honour the memory of Savita Halappanavar have been published by Dublin City Council today.

Ms Halappanavar, a dentist who was born in India, died in 2012 from sepsis when her request for an abortion was denied on legal grounds.

The Savita Halappanavar Memorial Collection has been published on the Digital Repository of Ireland (DRI) and brings together photographs of the hundreds of personal notes left by the public at the mural to Ms Halappanavar during the 2018 referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

It is estimated there are 1,200 messages of remembrance to Ms Halappanavar attached to the mural.

The mural was painted by the artist ‘Aches’ on South Richmond Street, beside the Bernard Shaw pub in 2018.

The photographs are being published as part of the Archiving Reproductive Health (ARH) project. Preserving these images in DRI means that they will be archived and accessible long into the future.

The tribute to Savita. Photo: Dublin City Council's Library and Archive (DCLA)

The tribute to Savita. Photo: Dublin City Council's Library and Archive (DCLA)

Lorraine McLoughlin, Dublin City archivist said: “There were an estimated 1,200 cards on the mural on that date, though not all were completely legible due to their positioning. We preserved, catalogued and added these images to our digital collections.

“The memorial and notes which are captured in these photographs provide us with evidence of this unique moment in history. Capturing and preserving these key moments in the history and story of Dublin - and making them available to future generations - are key functions of Dublin City Archives, a service of Dublin City Council,” she added.

Clare Lanigan works as a digital archivist for Archiving Reproductive Health, which have been working since 2021 to collect and archive digital material relating to the story of reproductive rights in Ireland.

She said the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment was a “key part” of the story of reproductive rights in Ireland and said the “tragic death of Savita Halappanavar woke up many people to the urgent need for repeal”.

“We’re glad to be able to work with DCLA on publishing this collection, and we hope that it honours the memory of Savita and the heartfelt notes left by so many ordinary people during those memorable days in 2018.”