Don't pack away the winter hat and gloves just yet because a colder snap is on the way.

Cold snap to replace this milder weather at end of week

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said that over the next few days it was going to get a bit breezier.

A cold front was due to move down over the country last night, bringing breezier conditions over the weekend.

"There is still a lot of cloud around, with some patchy light rain or drizzle at times, but no huge amounts of rain.

"It is still relatively mild, with temperatures of 9C to 10C. It will stay mild for the early parts of next week, but it is going to get colder during the second half of next week with frost returning at night.

"Winds will ease down again on Monday," Ms Lowe said.

"But up until Tuesday, it will be relatively mild with a lot of cloud. There will be misty conditions at times coming in from the Atlantic.

"There is going to be some rain on Tuesday night which could be heavy enough, and that introduces the colder air."

She said Wednesday and Thursday next week would gradually see temperatures getting cooler, so by Friday they would be 5C to 8C during the day - "a big difference".

Elsewhere, parts of Europe are coping with the effects of brutal winter storms.

Heavy snowfalls have affected parts of Austria and Germany, and the Arctic conditions have also affected a number of other countries.

Oceans

Meanwhile, scientists say the world's oceans are warming far more quickly than previously thought, which has major implications for climate change.

A new analysis, published in the journal 'Science' on Thursday, found that the oceans are heating up 40pc faster on average than a United Nations panel estimated five years ago.

The researchers also concluded that ocean temperatures have broken records for several straight years.

Zeke Hausfather, an energy systems analyst at the independent climate research group Berkeley Earth and an author of the study, said: "2018 is going to be the warmest year on record for the Earth's oceans."

Irish Independent