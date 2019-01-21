Cold snap intensifies as 12 hour snow and ice warning issued nationwide

A COLD night lies ahead with potential snow showers and ice on the way, weather forecasters have warned.

A COLD night lies ahead with potential snow showers and ice on the way, weather forecasters have warned.

A status yellow weather warning has been issued nationwide from 11pm tonight.

The snow-ice warning will remain in place until 11am on Tuesday, after it was originally anticipated to last until 7pm.

According to Met Éireann, icy and slippery conditions are expected due to "accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces".

"Scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht will occur but some showers penetrating into central and eastern areas at times with the odd flurry further south," a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

Snow accumulations of between 1 and 2cm are expected in some areas, but the winter showers will become confined to northern areas by late this evening.

Temperatures will reach between 2C and -1C degrees tonight, with a light or moderate west to northwest breeze.

The cold spell will continue tomorrow with a light dusting of snow to begin the day in parts of the country.

"The showers will be of rain, hail, sleet and snow and snow showers most frequent in parts of the west and north of the country," the national forecaster said.

"Top temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty west to northwest winds but occasionally strong along coasts."

Early forecasts for the rest of the week signal more frost and ice patches, with warmer days on the way Thursday into Friday, before turning colder again.

"Current indications suggest it will becoming colder again this coming weekend, but still some uncertainty as to the exact detail as of yet."

Online Editors