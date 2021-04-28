The Bank Holiday weekend won’t compare to last week as it's set to be cooler and rainy with Arctic winds sweeping the country.

Met Éireann has forecast that tomorrow, Friday and Saturday will be similar to today but with more showers, some of which will be heavy.

Friday night will see showers and it will be cold with lowest temperatures of -1 to 3C.

Saturday will also see showers across the country throughout the day with lowest nighttime temperatures of 0 to 4C.

"Sunday is looking like it will get a little bit drier and marginally a bit warmer. Monday at the moment has the potential to be quite a wet day,” Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran Sherlock said.

"From Sunday night there's a current indication that there will be widespread heavy rain moving across the country but it might be clear later on Monday so we might still get a dry interlude in the late afternoon, early evening.”

There will be a slight risk of frost for the next few nights. The highest temperatures tomorrow, Friday and Saturday will be 9-12C with this rising slightly to 10-13C on Sunday.

"We are in a northerly airflow at the moment and that's what’s going to hold until Sunday really,” the forecaster said.

"There’s high pressure over in Greenland and that’s feeding down a cold northerly air so that’s why temperatures are below average for the time of year at the moment.”

A further outlook further outlook for the first week of May is unsettled conditions with rain and showers with temperatures remaining a little below average.