Coillte to continue clearing woodland to build lookout tower despite fears for nesting birds 

Coillte intends to continue clearing woodland for a tourist attraction at Avondale Forest Park, saying the work cannot wait for nesting season to end.

The State forestry company was criticised earlier this week after beginning work on shrub clearing and tree felling on the Co Wicklow estate just as nesting season got under way.

The trees are not commercial forestry but a mix of deciduous and evergreen specimens that are in the way of a planned elevated walkway and viewing tower.

After being challenged by concerned locals, Coillte said it would bring an ecologist on site to assess the work and the impact it may have on wildlife.

But the company’s head of recreation, Daithi de Forge, has announced the work will be going ahead as planned.

Mr de Forge addressed the issue on a local Facebook group page where he said Coillte was aware of concerns around the work.

He wrote: “Our ecology team are working closely on this project ahead of works, to advise and direct operations and ensure that there is little impact upon nesting birds and other wildlife.

“Selective tree felling will also follow later this month, where individual trees will carefully be felled in the area identified for the tree top walk and tower.

“In addition, conifer trees such as Sitka spruce close to the car park will be removed. Again, the ecology team will review these areas for us in advance of works.”

No issue has been taken with the removal of the Sitka spruce as the car park and access routes need to be extended, but the timing of the works has been questioned.

Locals who responded to Mr de Forge with questions about the timing were told it was driven by the wish to open the walkway to the public in late spring 2022.

“Works like this can take place under statutory approval when under the supervision of an ecologist,” Mr de Forge said.

“It can’t wait until the end of nesting season as scrub needs to be cleared to allow the development work to start.”

The walkway is part of a multi-million euro redevelopment of Avondale House and estate, the former home of Charles Stuart Parnell.

Coillte has reserved the right under planning conditions to remove scores of mature trees along the route and although it says it will try to retain as many as possible, only eight have been designated as ‘must retain’.

Local resident and wildlife photographer, Elaine Kinsella, who raised concerns about the clearing works, said while she opposed the walkway, she accepted it was going ahead – but she did not accept it had to be built during nesting season.

Landowners are generally prohibited from clearing vegetation between March and August with a number of exceptions, but the rules are regularly flouted.

Ms Kinsella said even if exceptions applied at Avondale Forest Park, Coillte as a State body should set a better example and demonstrate that wildlife must come first.

Irish Independent