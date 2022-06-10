‘Coherent economic case’ found for linking jobseeker payments to wages – ESRI report

A new report has found a “coherent economic case” for linking the dole with a worker’s previous pay.

But the ESRI cautions that changes to the amount given in Jobseeker’s Benefit should be capped or time-limited due to the “non-trivial” cost and “weaker financial work incentives”.

Its new report also finds there is at least as strong a case for making maternity benefit and illness benefit pay-related.

The findings on the unemployment payment reform contained in the Programme for Government were published as part of the ESRI’s annual Budget Perspectives conference today.

“There is a coherent economic case for linking such benefits to previous levels of earnings, at least for an initial period,” says the report.

“In the case of unemployment, the primary rationale for such payments is to offer a short-term cushion to those who lose their job, allowing them to smooth their level of consumption more effectively through a short-term period of joblessness and provide more extensive macroeconomic automatic stabilisers.

“However, such advantages need to be set against the non-trivial cost and weaker financial work incentives that would arise from adopting a system of earnings-related unemployment payment.”

The ESRI says Ireland is one of the few EU countries without a strong relationship between unemployment benefit and a claimant’s previous level of earnings.

Its research finds that such a linkage can provide a short-term cushion to those who lose their job that gives them time to adjust spending.

However, it says such advantages need to be set against the non-trivial cost and weaker financial work-incentives that would arise from adopting such a system.

It says setting jobseeker’s benefit at 60pc of previous earnings with the maximum payment capped at €350 a week would cost an estimated €280m more a year.

In this scenario, jobseeker’s benefit would be equal to the initial pandemic unemployment payment when it was set at a flat rate.

This example would have the effect of increasing the level by which working income is replaced by out of work income by 11pc.

The report, Earnings-related benefits in Ireland: Rationale, costs and work incentives, finds the gains from such a reform would be distributed evenly across all income groups.

In a separate example, it finds that keeping the jobseeker’s rate at 60pc of income but increasing the maximum payment to €460 a week would cost an estimated €590m a year.

This higher jobseeker’s rate equals 60pc of the average weekly income.

In this case, the level by which working income would be replaced by out of work income would rise by 22pc.

Higher earners would benefit the most as they would see the greatest increase in their income replacement rates.

The report says international evidence suggests that linking maternity benefit to previous earnings could help reduce the gender wage gap, while a similar reform to illness benefit could generate public health benefits.

It says it would incentivise an employee to stay home in cases of infectious diseases, for example.

“The linkage of unemployment payments to previous earnings could provide greater insurance for those who lose their job but requires non-trivial additional spending and worsens financial incentives to work,” said report author, Theano Kakoulidou.

“Maximum payment caps are needed so that the benefits from the reform are distributed in a more equitable manner.”

Her co-author, Michael Doolan, said there is a strong case for linking maternity benefit and illness benefit to previous earnings.

He said international evidence suggests that closer linkages between the two would reduce the gender wage gap and provide public health benefits.