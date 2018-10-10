Coffee shop owner tells woman to 'drop dead' in heated radio row

A CAFÉ owner told a woman to “drop dead” in a heated radio debate over the increase in VAT on the hospitality sector.

A CAFÉ owner told a woman to “drop dead” in a heated radio debate over the increase in VAT on the hospitality sector.

Tom McNamara – who owns the Coffee Club in Tullamore, Co. Offaly – denied he has upped his prices on the back of the Budget increase in VAT from 9pc to 13.5pc.

His denial came on the back of claims made by one of his customers, Anne, who phoned into RTE Liveline to say that’s what he had told her yesterday.

Anne – who said she is a regular customer at the Coffee Club – said the price of a stir fry had risen from €9.99 to €11.99.

She said that when she enquired about the increase, she was told it was due to the VAT increase.

However, Anne subsequently realised this increase had not come into effect yet, and won’t until January 1, 2019.

Mr McNamara said that Anne had “imagined what happened”.

“I did not imagine what happened. I am not here to put anybody down, but the point here is you told me that the increases were introduced because the VAT rate was increased from 9pc to 13.5pc,” she replied and insisted she was sure it was Mr McNamara that said it to her.

When asked by Mr McNamara if this was all to do with €2, she said that it was a matter of principle.

“Well you know what you can do with your principle,” he replied.

He said the subject didn’t deserve airtime.

“If this lady imagines that I said such a thing, then let her imagine it and if she wants her €2 back she can have her €2 back. If she doesn’t she can go to hell,” he said.

As the argument continued, another woman called Judith came on the line to criticise Mr McNamara’s behaviour, saying it was “rude” and a “disgrace”, to which Mr McNamara replied labelling the woman “a pain in the arse” and telling her to “drop dead”.

When asked by presenter Joe Duffy about his behaviour, he said he's "sick and tired of all these permanently outraged people".

