Cocaine worth €210,000, firearms and ammunition seized in Finglas search

Cocaine worth €210,000 has been seized along with an assault rifle, machine pistol with silencer and ammunition during a search in Dublin.

The search of a residential complex in Finglas took place today and was part of ongoing operations targeting organised criminal activity.

During the course of the operation, gardaí seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €210,000.

They also seized pre-rolled cannabis joints and mixing agents.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

Gardaí also seized two firearms – an assault rifle and a machine pistol with silencer – as well as a quantity of ammunition.

No arrests have been made and gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

Commenting on the seizure, Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, from the DMR West Garda Division, said: "The purpose of these firearms are to intimidate, harm and kill. I commend all of my colleagues involved in this operation on the recovery of these lethal weapons, which have now been removed from the control of criminal gangs.

“These searches are part of ongoing activity by the gardaí in Finglas, supported by regional and national units, intent on keeping the people of Finglas and the wider community safe.

“I continue to appeal to communities, to engage and work with their local gardaí.

“By working together we can all play our part in keeping our families, friends and neighbours safe.”