Coalition parties in last-minute scramble to seal €14bn Budget deal

Row over number of renters holds up new tax relief plans as Budget to be unveiled on Tuesday

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Hugh O'Connell

The Government will unveil an unprecedented €14 billion Budget package on Tuesday — but ministers were last night scrambling to agree business energy supports, relief for renters, cuts to childcare costs and welfare increases.

The Sunday Independent can reveal that significant problems have emerged with a new business energy support scheme (BESS) and a row between the Departments of Finance and Housing over how many people are renting is holding up plans for new tax relief.

