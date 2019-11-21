‘Clutter? It’s colour’ - Grafton Street flower traders victorious as landlord withdraws remarks

It emerged earlier this week that HECF Grafton, part of the international real estate firm Hines and one of the largest landlords on the street, made a submission to Dublin City Council asking to reduce “street clutter” as it detracted from the retail experience.

It also called for signage used by street traders to be "rationalised".

The comments were met with backlash from the flower traders on the street and in a statement to Independent.ie this afternoon, Hines stated that they will retract their submission.

“We acknowledge that a recent submission in respect of the future planning considerations for the street generated concern and alarm amongst the stall owners and others,” reads the statement.

Hines adds that this “was never our intention”.

Grafton Street flower seller Margaret Gray from The Liberties. Pic Steve Humphreys 21st November 2019

“The submission was made in good faith with a view to improving the overall quality of the public experience along Grafton Street.”

The company also apologised to the traders.

“We also apologise to the Grafton Street traders for generating unnecessary concern and would be very happy to work in collaboration with them and build positive relations into the future,” the statement adds.

The company said that it is “fully supportive” of the traders and the “very positive contribution” they make to the “vibrancy” of the city centre.

Traders welcomed the apology.

“Clutter? What is clutter? We’re colour,” said Sabrina Behan from Crumlin, who is a fourth generation trader on the street.

“They should have taken back the comments, the cheek of them.

“It was terrible what they said and they don’t even know us, so who are they to say we’re clutter,” she added.

Ms Behan has been trading on the street for 30 years and runs the stall full time.

“We work in all weathers, six days a week, it is tough work when it’s bad weather,” she said.

“And we’re definitely not going anywhere anytime soon, it’s our bread and butter.”

Right next to her, Margaret Gray from the Liberties is a third generation trader and her stall has been on the street for 70 years.

“At least they apologised, they could have just ignored us.

“I don’t think they had an option, they embarrassed themselves,” she said.

Ms Gray said that to call the traders “clutter” is “an insult”.

“It was an insult and we take pride in our job and we like to put out a nice display and put out colours, we work hard,” she said.

“We’re out in the rain and out in all weather but we still come out and make an effort and we’re part of Grafton Street."

She also thanked the public for their support.

“But all of Dublin and the whole of Ireland has gotten behind us and Facebook just went crazy,” she said.

“I’m really grateful for all the support and it’s great to see people supporting each other. The amount of people that have come out and asked us if we’re okay or if there’s anything that we need, worried about us and it’s lovely,” she said.

Online Editors