Club to name grounds in tribute to tragic Dillon Quirke

A GAA club is to name its grounds in memory of a Tipperary hurler who died tragically on the field last year.

Clonoulty Rossmore GAA club announced the plan to pay a fitting tribute to their former hurler Dillon Quirke by naming their grounds in Clonoulty village in his honour.

The decision to name the ground in honour of Quirke was made at the recently held AGM of the club.

As well as winning minor and U21 All-Ireland medals with Tipperary, Quirke was ever-present in last year's senior hurling team at wingback.

The 24-year-old collapsed and died of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) on August 5, 2022, in Semple Stadium in Thurles. He had been playing for his club Clonoulty-Rossmore against Kilruane McDonagh in the Tipperary Club hurling championship.

The move to name the GAA grounds is the latest in a series of events to remember the talented Tipperary hurler.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation, which has now been set up in his honour, plans to screen GAA players for SADSD and a GoFundMe page has been set to raise awareness and funds. The foundation is run by Quirke's parents Dan and Hazel and his sisters Kellie and Shannon.

The Tipperary County Board are doing their part for the foundation, with the entry fees for the Tipperary versus Kilkenny hurling league clash in Kilkenny on February 19 going straight to the foundation.