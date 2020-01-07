Close Wicklow beach nine months a year to protect seals, animal welfare charity says

An animal welfare charity has called for a beach in Co Wicklow to be closed for nine months of the year in a bid to protect a colony of seals.

An animal welfare charity has called for a beach in Co Wicklow to be closed for nine months of the year in a bid to protect a colony of seals.

Seal Rescue Ireland has raised serious concerns about the presence of humans and dogs at Bride’s Head beach – a coastal area commonly used by seals to rest and rear their young.

Last year, Wicklow County Council agreed to close the rocky beach to the public during mating season between August and December for the first time.

But Melanie Croce, executive director of Seal Rescue Ireland, believes the ban should be extended until the end of April.

“Now that pupping season is over, grey seals are starting to molt (shed) their coats which they will do until the end of April.

“During this process, they come up on land for weeks at a time and don’t eat or swim; they just need to rest.

“If just one person enters the beach at this time then all the seals would leave, which is why I believe the council should limit access to this one small spot,” she said.

Ms Croce added the public can still watch the seals from the cliffs surrounding the beach.

“Bride’s Head is a very small beach. There is a very nice bathing beach much closer to the parking lot so I don’t think prohibiting access would be an inconvenience to the public,” she said.

“On the contrary, there are cliffs on both sides of the beach offering an amazing vantage point to look down at the seals.

“I went there last week and there were dozens of people on that cliff having a fantastic time viewing them.

“I think this would be very beneficial to local tourism as well as the seal population, and I’m delighted the council are supporting us too.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said it supported the idea of extending restrictions to the beach.

“The council is keen to ensure that the grey seals at Bride’s Head beach are protected from disturbance and is amenable to the proposal by Seal Rescue Ireland to extend the restrictions on public access to the beach until the end of April,” the spokesperson said.

Online Editors