| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Close associate of Putin in Ireland claims sanctions will be catastrophic

The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary near Foynes, Co Limerick Expand

Close

The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary near Foynes, Co Limerick

The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary near Foynes, Co Limerick

The Aughinish Alumina Refinery on the Shannon Estuary near Foynes, Co Limerick

Niamh Horan Twitter Email

Rusal, the Russian firm that owns the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick, has warned that hundreds of jobs could be lost globally if the European Union (EU) imposes sanctions on its parent company.

The company’s CEO, Evgeny Nikitin, says any new sanctions similar to those imposed by the US on its oligarch owner Oleg Deripaska will have “catastrophic consequences” for workers and global markets.

Related topics

More On Russia

Most Watched

Privacy