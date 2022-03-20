Close associate of Putin in Ireland claims sanctions will be catastrophic

Rusal, the Russian firm that owns the Aughinish Alumina plant in Co Limerick, has warned that hundreds of jobs could be lost globally if the European Union (EU) imposes sanctions on its parent company.

The company’s CEO, Evgeny Nikitin, says any new sanctions similar to those imposed by the US on its oligarch owner Oleg Deripaska will have “catastrophic consequences” for workers and global markets.

In a strongly worded letter sent to trade associations last week he wrote that “considering the experience of 2018” and “the current realities” such as high energy costs and raw materials shortages, the displacement from the aluminium market of such key player could lead to “catastrophic consequences” for both “the European downstream sector and end users”.

Doubts surrounded Aughinish Alumina’s future four years ago when separate trade sanctions imposed by the US on Rusal forced major customers to review their contracts with the company.

This threatened the future of hundreds of jobs in west Limerick, with the Irish government forced to make several interventions during efforts to save the plant.

The alumina extraction plant employs 500 workers at its plant in Aughinish, but it also supports hundreds of other local jobs in the mid-west.

In the letter, Mr Nikitin pointed out that in response to the 2018 sanctions the company quickly undertook significant restructuring and ownership changes, which reduced Mr Deripaska ’s controlling stake in Aughinish.

Mr Deripaska (54), who founded Rusal, is a close associate of Vladimir Putin and has a 49pc stake in Aughinish Alumina .

He is currently named on the UK sanctions lists for a freeze on assets, a travel ban and restrictions to business.

Mr Nikitin said the company also agreed to “unprecedented transparency, and an independent management structure.

“Rusal is not controlled by Mr Deripaska” and he cannot receive “any financial benefit” from his shareholding, Mr Nikitin said.