Clodagh Hawe remembered: School teacher murdered with her three children by her husband has hall named in her honour

Clodagh and her three sons - Liam (13), Niall (11) and Ryan (6) - were killed by her husband Alan Hawe (40) at their Co Cavan home in Ballyjamesduff on August 29, 2016 just days before the new school term started. Clodagh had been due to teach 3rd class at Scoil Catriona Naomha in Oristown, Co Meath.

Today, parents, staff and students got together to remember her after fundraising €100,000 towards the new Halla Clodagh (39), which was officially opened with Mass by the Bishop of Meath, Most Rev Tom Deenihan, with music by the Garda band.

Clodagh's mum Mary and sister Jacqueline were also at the event.

"We never had a school hall for our 120 students and we always planned on one when Clodagh was still alive," said Leona Farrelly of the school's Parents' Association.

"She was really behind our plans for the facility. I can only imagine how she'd feel now that we have a hall in her honour.

"When she passed on, the parents' association and teachers decided to start fundraising with a passion. It was a distraction from the tragedy and something positive that we could talk to the children about.

"We had secured €200,000 in funding from the Department of Education and Skills and raised the remaining €100,000 that was still needed.

"We already have a buddy bench in her honour at the school, which has been spruced up for the event today."

Murdered: Niall, Ryan, Liam and Clodagh Hawe on holiday together. Ms Hawe and her children were killed by husband and father Alan Hawe in August 2016

In Halla Clodagh, a poignant plaque was also erected to the slain teacher with the words: 'Smile, Play and Think of Me.'

"It's very mixed emotions here. Just going into the hall would almost take your breath away. It's a day of joy with the new hall, but also sadness with thoughts of Clodagh and fond memories.

"All her students who had progressed to second-level education since her death all returned here today to remember her. It's been quite an emotional journey," she said.

In her address, Principal Ann O'Kelly Lynch said: "Today is a day to celebrate, but it's also tinged with sadness as we remember our beloved Clodagh and her sons.

"During her 13 years as a teacher here, she touched and enhanced so many people in this community.

"She was a wonderful, dedicated and caring teacher for pupils, a mentor, advisor and a support for all parents and to us, her colleagues, a source of joy, fun and a wonderful friend.

"We miss her and will continue to miss her. In dedicating the hall to her memory, her goodness and kindness will be remembered in the school for many years to come."

