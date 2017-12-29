Kerry Mountain Rescue Team rescued three climbers from Carrauntoohil on Thursday night after one member of the group sustained an injury.

Climbers rescued after getting into difficulty on Carrauntoohil in fourth rescue mission since Christmas

The alarm was raised at approximately 11.30pm last after one of the climbers injured his leg at Howling Ridge, 150km below the summit.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team organised a full callout for first light but four team members were dispatched overnight to bring medical supplies, food and shelter. They reached the group of walkers at about 3.20am but after assessing the man's condition it was decided to head down on foot.

The area was shrouded in snow, causing visibility issues. The rescue team also had to battle strong winds, hail, thunder and lightning. After battling through the challenging conditions they reached Ard Na Locha at 7am.

Seven people have been rescued in four separate callouts since St Stephen's Day. Kerry Mountain Rescue team were called out at 2.30pm on St Stephen's Day after a man got into difficulty on the summit of the mountain.

A separate rescue on the same day then got underway for two climbers who got stuck halfway between the summit and the top of the Devil's Ladder. Another hiker was rescued on Wednesday morning after he got into difficulty in an area known as The Bone above the Hag's Glen.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team has issued a warning to climbers and walkers to consider the weather conditions before making any trek.

Online Editors