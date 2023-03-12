Clash of the transgender conferences: Killarney to host simultaneous meetings with contrasting opinions on care

Killarney, Co Kerry, will become the centre of a global debate on transgender healthcare next month — as two separate international conferences on the contentious issue will be held in the small town, at the same time.

Genspect, an organisation that aims to highlight the possible dangers of medical transitioning, will be hosting a “counter-conference” to the European Professional Association of Transgender Health (Epath) conference booked into Killarney’s convention centre between April 26 and 28.

Founded by Irish psychotherapist Stella O’Malley, Genspect said its conference will “challenge the evidence base for gender medicine, and describe the widespread damage that gender identity ideology has wrought.”

Epath is charging from €420 to €795 for standard tickets, Genspect is charging €295

Among Genspect’s speakers are people who have detransitioned — Ken Zucker, a Canadian-American sexologist, Helen Joyce, the author of the book Trans, and Maya Forstater, an English researcher who won an employment case over her gender-critical views.

Epath is the European arm of Wpath which aims to set global standards for the treatment of patients with gender dysphoria, when people do not identify with their biological sex.

Although the Programme for Government commits to introducing Wpath-style gender care in Ireland, most gender service doctors in Ireland are not members of Wpath.

Some Irish doctors believe Wpath’s standards of care are too focused on providing “gender-affirming” treatment before adequate psychiatric assessments have been carried out.

One Irish medical source said this weekend that Epath and Wpath were “beholden to activists”.

Many transgender support groups in Ireland, such as the Transgender Equality Network Ireland (Teni), which receives state funding from the HSE and the Department of Equality, are critical of Ireland’s National Gender Service (NGS) for carrying out detailed psychiatric assessments on patients before approving gender reassignment surgeries or prescribing hormones.

The waiting list for access to the NGS is over three years. Teni and others believe trans people should be able to pursue treatments with “informed consent”.

​Teni is credited with bringing the Epath conference to Killarney and secured letters of support from the HSE, Fáilte Ireland and Kerry Co Council. Both the HSE and Kerry Co Council said they did not provide financial support to the Epath conference.

Among the Epath speakers is Prof Jon Arcelus, a professor in mental health and well-being, who is co-chair of the Wpath standards of care, published last year.

‘It’s quite clear that Teni is seeking to shape the work of clinicians in Ireland’

Other papers, posters and talks at the Epath conference include presentations on surgical techniques and an article on care for transgender youths from representatives of Mermaids, a UK transgender charity. Neither Epath nor Teni responded to requests for comment.

Epath is charging from €420 to €795 for standard tickets.

Genspect, which declined to say where in Killarney its conference will be hosted “in order to not generate controversy” is charging €295 for a standard ticket, and €95 for online access.

Ms O’Malley said she had “no interest in starting a fight” with Epath delegates and said her organisation had curated a “respectful programme”.

She said the counter-conference was something she planned to organise for future Wpath events. She added that the Epath conference was a “doctors’ junket” — but she hoped its delegates would attend the Genspect conference to hear from detransitioners and other speakers.

“We thought it is very import to lift the conversation beyond the presumption of medicalisation,” she said. “We talk about other aspects such as the psychological, the sociological, the cultural and the legal.

"There are a lot of ways to look at gender, and it’s only over the last 10 years that we have expanded the conversation. Genspect is going about 18 months, but the mentality before that from Epath and Wpath is that there is no debate.

“If you want to have good outcomes in anything, it’s important there’s lots of continuous debate. We are trying to present the bigger picture. What is wrong with a boy dancing around wearing a dress?”

As well as hosting two conferences on transgender healthcare, Killarney will host the Rally of the Lakes on April 29 and 30. Epath has warned its delegates they will be unable to get accommodation that weekend, due to the “car rally event”.

Last week Teni said it had received funding from international NGO ILGA-Europe “to collect evidence and data on institutional violence against transgender and non-binary people in medical settings” in Ireland.

Teni’s call for a researcher said a successful candidate would “produce reports highlighting cases of discrimination, denial of treatment, mistreatment, and violence and showcase how these contribute to systemic violence and how it affects different parts of the community.”

Ms O’Malley said the use of “such incendiary words” by Teni was “not helpful, to the point of being destructive”.

“It’s quite clear that Teni is seeking to shape the work of clinicians in Ireland,” she said. “I think the NGS have been very forbearing in maintaining their professional ethic without allowing activists to shape the narrative.”