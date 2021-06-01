Clarification: Independent Farmers of Ireland

In an article published on Independent.ie on Friday, 28 May 2021 we reported on comments by Minister Anne Rabbitte about a recent meeting she held with the farmers’ organisation, Individual Farmers of Ireland. In the article we made reference to the Irish Farmers of Ireland and attributed the acronym IFOI to them. The farmers’ organisation Independent Farmers of Ireland use the acronym IFOI and have asked us to clarify that they did not meet with Minister Rabbitte and are not the farming organisation to whom her comments refer.