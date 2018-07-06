Clarification - Alan Shatter

In articles published on 18 and 19 May 2018 we reported on the evidence of Mr Alan Shatter at the Disclosures Tribunal.

In articles published on 18 and 19 May 2018 we reported on the evidence of Mr Alan Shatter at the Disclosures Tribunal.

In those articles we referred to the fact that matters relating to the report of Mr Seán Guerin, SC are still before the Supreme Court.

It is acknowledged that the only matter before the Supreme Court is an appeal taken by Mr Guerin against a decision of the Court of Appeal which ruled that Mr Shatter was denied a fair hearing by Mr Guerin when conducting his non-statutory enquiry.

We are happy to clarify that the references to the Guerin Report in our articles were not intended to mean that we endorse the criticisms of Mr Shatter expressed in the Guerin Report.

We accept the findings of the O’Higgins Commission, following its sworn statutory investigation, that in dealing with Sgt McCabe’s complaints Mr Shatter acted appropriately, professionally and promptly, and displayed personal and active concern.

We are happy to clarify the position and apologise to Mr. Shatter for the offence caused, which was entirely unintended.

Online Editors