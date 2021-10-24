Claims of bullying at the BBC are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’

Former employees at BBC Northern Ireland have claimed that recent alleged workplace bullying cases are “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The Sunday Independent has spoken to a number of former BBC employees who have either taken bullying complaints or who are currently involved in cases against the organisation.

The broadcaster has been rocked in recent years by at least three bullying and harassment cases, some of which have been settled.

Other former employees who have spoken to this newspaper say they dropped allegations of bullying and harassment, because they feared it would have an adverse impact on their careers.

A former senior journalist at BBC Northern Ireland said his case was “continually dragged out” after he lodged a bullying complaint.

Eventually, the journalist, who did not wish to be identified, accepted a redundancy offer and left the BBC. He said he believed his career would have been ruined if he had continued with the case.

“BBC culture around bullying and harassment is toxic. The toll it takes is terrible,” he said.

Before 2018, BBC employees were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), otherwise known as a ‘gagging clause’, as part of any settlement. This agreement meant they were not allowed to speak publicly about their case.

The BBC says this requirement has now been removed, but the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) is calling on the BBC to improve the ‘openness’ of its complaints procedures.

Una Carlin worked at BBC Northern Ireland from 2001 to 2015 and was the organisation’s chief spokesperson during that time.

She sued the BBC over bullying and harassment claims and reached a £100,000 settlement with the organisation in February of this year.

Ms Carlin, who now runs her own communications business, had to sign an NDA after leaving the organisation. She described her ordeal as “devastating”.

“I believe deeply in the BBC. It can be a brilliant place to work, but it’s brutal too — especially if you, even for the right reasons, end up on the wrong side of it. I learned that at great personal cost,” she told the Sunday Independent.

Ms Carlin highlighted the case of Matt Wiessler as an example of how the BBC treat whistleblowers.

Graphic designer Wiessler was sidelined by the corporation after raising concerns that fake bank statements he mocked up for Martin Bashir had been used by the journalist to persuade Princess Diana to do a famous interview with Panorama.

“The BBC is still capable of using a sledge-hammer to crack a nut, trading pay-offs for silence. This has to stop if it is to regain public trust and become an organisation fully committed to the truth, as it should be,” said Ms Carlin.

Joanne Kelly worked in the same department as Ms Carlin and suffered herself after defending her colleague.

“I witnessed first-hand the years of gaslighting and trauma she [Ms Carlin] was put through. I couldn’t in all conscience stand by and watch what was going on all around her, so I spoke up.

“I then experienced the same treatment — I lost my job, took industrial tribunal action, and had to sign an NDA,” said Ms Kelly, who left the BBC in 2015 and is today speaking publicly for the first time about her own experience, after recent media coverage in relation to similar cases.

“The BBC, particularly in Northern Ireland, must change its practices around bullying and harassment, because they are damaging and highly prejudiced against staff who whistleblow or ask for help in an environment where bullying has been the predominant culture for years.”

Lena Ferguson, an award-winning television producer who is a former head of BBC Northern Ireland’s politics department, has also launched legal proceedings against the broadcaster seeking damages for alleged bullying. The case is ongoing.

Paul Siegert, national broadcast organiser at the NUJ, said the BBC needs to be more “transparent” about how it deals with alleged bullying cases.

“I think part of the problem with some of the BBC processes is that when people take bullying complaints, the outcome of those complaints are not shared with those individuals,” he said.

“They are never really told what the investigation found, and what the potential punishment was.

“The BBC is constantly talking about GDPR reasons for doing that, which I think is a bit of nonsense really. Other companies do that, they share the outcome with the victims — because otherwise it is impossible to get closure.

“The NUJ would certainly support more openness in terms of the grievance process, so that the outcome of those investigations is shared with the complainants.”

A BBC spokesperson said they did not comment on individual staff matters.

When questioned on the use of NDAs with former staff, the spokesperson said: “Since 2013 there have been no contractual restrictions on former employees making comment on their experience of working at the BBC.

“Furthermore, nothing has ever prevented anyone from whistleblowing, which has a clear status in law.”

The Sunday Independent asked for clarification on whether the BBC statement meant that anyone who had previously signed an NDA was now allowed to speak publicly about the circumstances of their case.

However, the BBC did not respond to this request for clarification.