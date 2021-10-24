| 14.5°C Dublin

Claims of bullying at the BBC are just the ‘tip of the iceberg’

Former employees speak of their ordeals at the broadcaster

HEADQUARTERS: The BBC&rsquo;s Northern Ireland base Expand

HEADQUARTERS: The BBC’s Northern Ireland base

Ciaran O'Neill

Former employees at BBC Northern Ireland have claimed that recent alleged workplace bullying cases are “just the tip of the iceberg”.

The Sunday Independent has spoken to a number of former BBC employees who have either taken bullying complaints or who are currently involved in cases against the organisation.

The broadcaster has been rocked in recent years by at least three bullying and harassment cases, some of which have been settled.

