Civil servants were aware of legal ‘risk’ of pay proposal

Emails between senior civil servants at Stormont show they were aware of the “risk” of legal action around the introduction of a new workplace structure.

However, despite the issues raised, the new structure was put in place within the Department of Justice (DoJ) and one of the workers affected by the move later successfully took an equal pay case against the department.

The Sunday Independent last week revealed details of the 2019 industrial tribunal during which the DoJ was found to have breached equal pay legislation in relation to how it treated Teresa McGrath, a solicitor who did work above her pay grade for several years without the proper remuneration.

During the tribunal, Ms McGrath’s boss admitted she had lied about the work she was carrying out to maintain the “official position”.

The DoJ appealed the tribunal decision but the appeal was dismissed last year and a settlement has since been agreed. However, the cost of the case to the public purse remains a mystery.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, a DoJ spokesperson said the legal costs have not yet been finalised, even though it concluded in July last year. The spokesperson also claimed it would not be appropriate to disclose the specific details of the settlement.

When asked who had taken the decision to appeal the tribunal decision, the DoJ spokesperson said: “The then Accounting Officer and Permanent Secretary of the employing department, DoJ, took the decision to lodge an appeal. This decision was based on range of factors including legal advice.”

Ms McGrath worked at Deputy Principal (DP) level within the Northern Ireland Courts Service (NICS). In 2010, policing and justice powers were devolved from Westminster to the Northern Ireland Assembly. As a result, NICS staff and their contracts of employment were transferred to the DoJ.

Ms McGrath applied for a job as a Legal Officer within the DoJ which was at a comparable grade to her DP role. It was her understanding that under a system known as “fluid grading” or “fluid complementing”, after 12 months and subject to satisfactory performance she would be eligible to be promoted to a higher Grade 7 level.

However, in May 2010 Ms McGrath was told the terms and conditions of the job had changed and automatic promotion would not take place. In September 2010 she was appointed to work at DP level with the office of the Official Solicitor, Brenda Donnelly. All other employees within the department held Grade 7 posts.

In September 2016, Ms McGrath was informed that as part of a review she had been upgraded to a Grade 7 post. However, she took issue with a proposed back-pay date of June 2016 for her promotion, on the basis that she had been performing Grade 7 work since starting employment within the Official Solicitor’s office in 2010.

Emails which emerged during Ms McGrath’s tribunal case show senior civil servants were aware of the potential of equal pay claims as a result of the new system.

In an email, dated May 10, 2010, Ms Jacqui Durkan, Head of Business Development and Services at the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunal Service, wrote to Ms Laurene McAlpine and Ms Geraldine Fee, to suggest writing to Ms McGrath and other proposed new employees to ask if they still wanted to be considered for appointment at DP level given the change in terms and conditions.

“I think it is for the individuals to decide if they are prepared to accept appointment at DP in the knowledge fluid complementing no longer applies,” she wrote.

An email dated the following day from Ms McAlpine, in reply and copied to Ms Durkan and Ms Fee, she stated: “There is still a risk of an equal pay claim once they are in post and realise after a year or two that other people are doing the same work at a higher grade... You should make sure Corporate HR are aware of the risk.”