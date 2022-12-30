Church leaders call for ‘a refocusing of government policies’ to eliminate poverty across this island

Left to right (standing): Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick, President of the Irish Council of Churches, Right Reverend Andrew Forster, and President of the Methodist Church in Ireland, Reverend David Nixon. Seated (left to right) Roman Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Most Reverend Eamon Martin, and the Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Most Reverend John McDowell.

Irish church leaders have described 2022 as a year of “significant trauma and shock” as a result of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, homelessness and a cost-of-living crisis affecting many.

In their New Year message, the leaders of the Church of Ireland, Catholic Church, Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Methodist Church in Ireland and the Irish Council of Churches praised the “compassionate and practical” response of people across the island of Ireland as they welcomed those who had fled the war in Ukraine.

Speaking about the cost of living crisis experienced by communities across Ireland during 2022, the five church leaders said that it had “impacted many areas of life” and had exacerbated “the scandal of homelessness”.

At the same time, “many who have a home find themselves unable to afford to heat it during the cold weather.

"This simply should not be the case in countries of great wealth, and shows the urgent need for a refocusing of government policies in both jurisdictions to deliver real and meaningful social justice and eliminate poverty across this island.”

The statement was issued by the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic Archbishops of Armagh, John McDowell and Eamon Martin, Presbyterian Moderator Dr John Kirkpatrick, and the Presidents of the Methodist Church and Irish Council of Churches, David Nixon and Bishop Andrew Forster.

Meanwhile, as they looked ahead to 2023 and the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which they said “transformed the conflict in Northern Ireland, resulting in countless lives being saved”, they also shared “their great concern for the state of our fragile peace on this island” saying that “we are more aware than ever that the work of peace is unfinished.”

Many people continue to live with the “pain and trauma inflicted on them,” they acknowledged.

"As individual Christians and as leaders in our respective Christian traditions, we recommit ourselves to continue our work towards a vision of an island of restored relationships, where all can flourish and fully participate in our common life."

They also praised the response by people as they welcomed those who fled the war in Ukraine. “When millions of people had to flee their homes there was, however, an extraordinary compassionate and practical response on our island, north and south, to welcoming and meeting the needs of those who arrived here,” they said.

The leaders described 2022 as having been a year of “significant trauma and shock for many, on this island, across Europe, and around the world.”

“As the most significant restrictions necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic began to ease, war broke out in Europe with the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.”