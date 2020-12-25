‘Christmas is not cancelled’ despite Level 5 restrictions – head of Catholic Church in Ireland insists

THE head of the Catholic Church in Ireland has insisted “Christmas is not cancelled” despite the Government’s reintroduction of Level 5 restrictions.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Archbishop Eamon Martin said the tightening of restrictions will have come as “a huge disappointment and a blow to many people who had seen Christmas as an opportunity to release some of the tension, loneliness and isolation” caused by the pandemic.

Though some media and social media in recent days had promoted the hashtag #christmasiscancelled, Dr Martin countered with his own hashtag, #christmasisnotcancelled.

“Christmas is not cancelled if people bring Christ and a message of compassion, love and peace that is at the heart of the Christmas message,” he said.

The Primate of All Ireland is appealing to everyone to “redouble their efforts to make contact with those who are isolated, alone or in care”, send them a message of solidarity this Christmas – and also to tell carers, nurses, doctors and other essential workers how much they appreciate their efforts.

He stressed the new, highly infectious variant of the virus will cause “huge anxiety”.

“Perhaps with less consumption and less rampant socialising there will be more time for thinking of others,” he said. “We have been hugely conscious since the beginning of the pandemic of its impact on those who are vulnerable, isolated, sick, the lonely, those in hospital and those who are bereaved.”

He acknowledged it had been “extremely difficult for us as clergy to exercise pastoral ministry”.

“I do feel that the Covid-19 crisis has been making us ask ourselves difficult questions about the disproportionate impact of the virus on the elderly and on those who are most vulnerable and those with disabilities. I feel that there is an unwritten story about the impact of the virus on the most vulnerable; 45-50pc of all of the deaths have been people in care.

“Making sacrifices, like putting on masks and not having our families with us, helps us to enter into the true meaning of this season.

“Paradoxically, out of this awful situation there is a greater sense of community, responsibility and acceptance that my choices do impact on others. In some ways the virus is opening up a space for a discussion about our values and what is important in life.”

Dr Martin said the outpouring of love, generosity and goodwill which the crisis had seen was the “heart of the Christmas message”.

At the close of 2020, the Catholic Church in Ireland is counting the financial cost of the pandemic and the archbishop admitted the impact has been “absolutely massive”.

“I would be extremely surprised if any diocese in the country or any church has not been hugely impacted by the fall-off in donations due to Covid-19 restrictions,” he said.

He estimates the drop in income in parishes north and south of the Border at between a third and a half on average, with some experiencing an even greater decline. “We’re very aware that all of our parishioners themselves are impacted by the pandemic. Many have lost their jobs or have been furloughed or have had salary cuts,” the archbishop said.

“For that reason, asking people to help us has been somewhat tempered. We are not going out there making very strong requests for donations.”

The Church, he explained, has urged people to support its charitable outreaches such as the SVP and Trócaire because “they are at the frontline, trying to help people who are feeling the pinch most”.

Nevertheless, he is well aware priests have seen stipends for baptisms and marriages “evaporate” and consequently are experiencing “a substantial reduction in their income”.

Income from weekly envelopes and plate donations on Sundays also dried up with no public worship, and many dioceses and parishes are trying to encourage online donations.

Though many dioceses have been helped by government schemes, the Church has been forced to draw on reserve funding for emergencies.

There are still major outgoings to be covered every month, such as heating and insurance, which Dr Martin described as a “massive cost”. “The insurance doesn’t go down because the church doors are closed,” he said.

With the third wave of the coronavirus under way and concerns over the new variant, the bishops are urging people to get the Covid vaccination. Dr Martin intends to take the vaccine.

“We see vaccination as something for the common good and to save life,” he said. “Vaccination is not simply about me protecting myself, it is also about me protecting others. There are people who are unable to have a vaccination, so they depend upon me and all of us to keep them safe.

“Vaccination is a demonstration of our wanting to protect life, to protect health and our desire to demonstrate love for our neighbour, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

But the bishops also have concerns about vaccines developed by using foetal cell lines. Dr Martin believes it is important they should advocate for ethically developed vaccines. Health experts had indicated the main vaccines which are being rolled out in Ireland so far are very remotely connected with “morally compromised cell lines”.

But this, he argued, was overwhelmingly counterbalanced by the desire and need to protect life and health.

As Archbishop of Armagh, a diocese which straddles the Border, he has been concerned about lack of clarity on Brexit this year.

“I think most people felt left out of these negotiations and powerless – very much at the mercy of how things go in the negotiating rooms in London, Brussels and elsewhere.”

Businesses he has spoken to had been doing their best to make contingency plans.

“The difficulty for them has been that they didn’t know whether they were planning on the basis of a deal or no deal. That left all of us feeling very powerless,” he said.

He is concerned talk over Brexit could polarise the people of these islands. That has prompted Church leaders across the various denominations to come together to try and ensure “consistency” in their message and to highlight the plight of those “who might fall through the cracks – whose businesses, livelihoods, and homes could be impacted by the introduction of new restrictions over Brexit”.

Dr Martin recalled how last October and in early November Church leaders from all of the main Christian traditions jointly expressed “to the very highest authorities” the feelings of people on the ground.

“We were expressing concerns over the lack of contingency planning on the ground and highlighting how that leaves people very uncertain and nervous,” he said.

Another issue on the horizon is next year’s centenary of the establishment of Northern Ireland as a state, which has the potential to inflame tensions between communities.

However, Dr Martin sees it instead as “an opportunity to learn to understand each other better”.

“I see very clearly the differing perspectives on that centenary,” he said. “As a church leader, I would like to approach it as an opportunity for further reconciliation, further mutual understanding and peace building.

“If we are ever to look on a united understanding of each other on this island, we cannot afford to snipe at each other over this centenary.”

Online Editors