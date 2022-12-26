‘Christmas can come at a heavy price in a pandemic - what have we learned three Christmases in?’

Spread the love this Christmas but not the virus, we are told. At the same time we must “learn to live with Covid-19”.

The truth is that we are just three Christmases in to this pandemic. We are still trying to get to grips with how to have a safe Christmas.

And we know that if we do not get it right, Christmas can come at a heavy price.

Turning the corner

Just when we think we have turned a Covid corner the threat of the virus has risen again in recent weeks, casting a cloud over another Christmas period.

The cold snap, more indoor socialising and a new Omicron variant are also playing a role.

This festive season there were no last-minute bombshell restrictions imposed like last year when the fast-spreading Omicron variant swept in.

Last year the arrival of Omicron led to another blizzard of protective measures, the like of which the country became all too familiar with, including the closure of pubs and restaurants and theatres by 8pm.

We are in a new phase but still a bit blinkered.

Christmas 2020

How naive we were in December 2020 when after the gruelling lockdown, and the saddest of months, the promise of a meaningful Christmas beckoned.

Shops, restaurants and pubs serving food were promised a reprieve and families planned traditional get-togethers.

But then the Alpha variant arrived and the shutdown followed as cases, hospitalisations and deaths increased.

Christmas dinner gatherings of different generations resulted in too many accidental tragedies as older and vulnerable people succumbed.

Vaccines were on the way in January but they arrived too late for many loved ones.

Christmas 2021

Another Christmas, another variant. But this time most of the adult population had their Covid-19 vaccines and boosters were being rolled out gradually.

However, the new variant of Covid, more infectious than Delta, was about to rampage. The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), led by the then chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, was on the case and was to deliver more bad news, although it did not go down well politically.

Hearts sank as new measures were announced for early December, including one metre between tables and no counter service.

The week before Christmas they were tightened further. People queued in the bitter cold for a Covid-19 booster. By Christmas Day there were 13,765 cases of Covid-19. But then there were growing signs that while cases were spiralling hospitalisations were relatively stable and intensive care admissions steady.

Vaccines and prior infections were protecting more people from becoming seriously ill.

How to stay safe for Christmas 2022

Cases of Covid-19 are significantly up and hospitalisations of patients with the virus rose in the last week.

Just a small proportion are in hospital as a direct result of complications of the virus; others have another illness but tested positive for the virus. Nothing is as bleak as the early years of the pandemic and while new variants are circulating they are still part of the Omicron family which leads to less severe disease.

There is a lot of immunity in the population due to vaccination and previous infection. But learning to live with Covid-19 for now, and reducing the higher risk to the most vulnerable – older people, those who are significantly immunocompromised and the unvaccinated – means following a set of obligations and limitations.

These include:

:: Getting a Covid-19 booster if eligible.

:: Crucially, staying away from any gathering if you have cold and flu symptoms.

:: Taking an antigen test before meeting up, even if you do not have symptoms.

:: Ensuring there is ventilation where people gather. You can always turn up the heat and put on the layers.

:: Wearing face masks on public transport, shops and other places there might be crowds.

:: Cutting down on social gatherings to concentrate on the most meaningful ones.

​Resurgence of flu in 2022

The big complication this Christmas is the resurgence of flu, which can be a killer, as well as RSV.

Hospitals have been under severe pressure in recent weeks as patients with winter viruses, which have made a major return, arrive at emergency departments and need admission.

It remains to be seen if, over the Christmas period and January, flu will overtake Covid as the most troublesome but there is a vaccine for flu which can reduce risk well into 2023.

If there is a message around Covid this time it is to acknowledge it no longer has the upper hand – but we are still not fully in control of how to manage it.

Nobody wants more tragedy.

We now know the basics around protecting ourselves and others.

But without changing how we used to live pre-pandemic it can still, at its worst, cause unnecessary suffering and sadness.