| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Christmas can come at a heavy price in a pandemic - what have we learned three Christmases in?’

Shoppers in Covid masks on Dublin's Grafton Street in the days before Christmas 2020. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Shoppers in Covid masks on Dublin's Grafton Street in the days before Christmas 2020. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shoppers in Covid masks on Dublin's Grafton Street in the days before Christmas 2020. Photo: Frank McGrath

Shoppers in Covid masks on Dublin's Grafton Street in the days before Christmas 2020. Photo: Frank McGrath

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

Spread the love this Christmas but not the virus, we are told. At the same time we must “learn to live with Covid-19”.

The truth is that we are just three Christmases in to this pandemic. We are still trying to get to grips with how to have a safe Christmas.

Most Watched

Privacy