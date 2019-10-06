Chinese national held after €175k cash seizure

A CHINESE national has been arrested and €175,000 cash recovered following an intelligence operation into organised crime in the capital.

The 35-year-old suspect is in custody under drug-trafficking legislation after gardai raided a property in the city centre this afternoon.

Detectives recovered €175,000 in cash along with €100,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis.

The operation was carried out by members of the Special Crime Task Force and the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

The raid is part of an intelligence led operation targeting drug dealing in Dublin.

The arrested man, who is suspected of being linked to the drug trade in the city centre, is currently being held at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Online Editors