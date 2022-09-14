Children with cystic fibrosis denied ‘life-changing’ drug are suffering irreparable lung damage ‘every single day’, say parents

The 35 children with cystic fibrosis who are being denied a “life-changing” drug are suffering irreparable lung damage “every single day” they wait for it, their families have said.

The families held a protest outside Leinster House today calling for TDs and senators to take action so that their children can access the drug Kaftrio.

Among them was Gráinne Uí Lúing from Maynooth, Co Kildare, who was with her daughters Caoimhe (8) and Fiadh (6), both of whom have been turned down for Kaftrio.

“There are 35 children suffering every day, my daughter Fiadh ended up hospitalised because of the issues with CF that she has. They should already be on the drug for months. We know that it works,” said Gráinne.

“This drug is huge for them. The longer we wait for this drug, it is time off the ends of their lives. They are having irreparable lung damage happen to them every single day and the longer we wait for this drug, the more irreparable damage is going to be done to their internal organs and we cannot wait any more.

“Support from public and family has been unbelievable. People want to help, but there is absolutely nothing any of us can do. We are dealing with Vertex which is a huge pharmaceutical company, and we do not know who to talk to in the HSE, who is dealing with this? So, we need the Minister of Health or the Taoiseach to intervene now.”

Kaftrio studies have shown it results in significant improvement in lung function, reduced exacerbations, reduced hospitalisation, and reduced need for intravenous antibiotics – reducing general medical costs overall.

According to the campaigners, these children between the ages of six and 11 years are being denied the drug therapy due to an unresolved pricing dispute between the HSE and the drug manufacturers Vertex Pharmaceutical.

The drug was initially agreed to be provided to patients as part of a deal between the HSE and Vertex in 2017, and it was approved for use by children earlier this year.

However, while it is currently being provided to 140 children in Ireland, a pricing disagreement between the HSE and Vertex has resulted in 35 children being left without access due to their particular genotype.

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland called for an independent arbitrator to resolve the pricing dispute and urged TDs and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to act before the fatal health condition progresses.

Speaking at the protest, CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland Philip Watt said: “The cystic fibrosis community is urging support from our politicians to put an end to this dispute. Denying these 35 children access to this life-changing treatment has not only immediate implications for their health, but potentially has long-term impacts that are completely avoidable and raises major human rights and ethical issues.

“Cystic Fibrosis Ireland continues to lobby the Government and Vertex Pharmaceuticals to resolve this dispute. We have again written to the Minister for Health and to the CEO of Vertex to urge compromise.

“Healthcare delayed is healthcare denied,” he added.

Grace Shesgreen (20), a musical theatre student, performed songs at the event and spoke on her experience with the drug.

She and her sister were diagnosed with CF from an early age, at eight-months-old and three-years-old, respectively. She started taking Kaftrio when she was 16.

“It has really kicked my life up a notch. I am able to go off and study musical theatre. Singing and dancing takes serious breath, and it is just amazing that Kaftrio has allowed me to do that. I do not feel like I am behind anyone else who does not have CF.

“It is a disgrace that children are being denied (it). It is so awful to think that there are people not being offered it.

“To hear today and within the last few months that there are people that actually are not being offered it…We do not know how life is going to turn out for these kids without Kaftrio,” she told the Irish Independent.