Gardaí are set to investigate videos of apparent "fight clubs" involving children, believed to be as young as 12, which were being shared on Snapchat.

Children 'in Limerick pummelling each other in Snapchat fight clubs'

Councillor Cathal Crowe, a Fianna Fáil councillor based in Parteen, in south east Clare, has made a complaint to gardaí about the videos, which he claims were filmed in Limerick and showed young children "pummelling" each other in organised fights.

He said the videos also showed unsuspecting victims being targeted.

"I got phone calls Friday and Saturday from a few parents in my own locality to say that their sons were on this Snapchat group," Mr Crowe explained.

"One parent did admit her son had been beaten up.

"Every day more fight videos are uploaded."

Cllr Crowe said he reported the Snapchat group to gardaí on Sunday night after having viewed the "disgusting" videos shared among members of the group.

"Some of the videos are one-on-one (fights), and they involve a group of children and bystanders in a huddle cheering them on and goading (those involved) to 'kick' and 'hit' each other," he said.

He said probably the worst video he saw involved a child "probably no more than 14 years of age", who was attacked by another youth.

The attacker "starts punching his head and kneeing him into the head and jumping on him", he said.

"From what I've seen, the video content stays live for 24 hours and it gets replaced by other content, which is going to make the work for the gardaí very difficult," Mr Crowe added.

A number of Limerick landmarks, as well as local school uniforms, were clearly visible in the videos, he added.

"I know a few years ago there was a phenomenon called 'happy slapping', but this is a lot worse - this is full-on pummelling," he said.

"It's very worrying and disturbing, and all we can do is ensure that this is shut down and to create awareness among parents."

Gardaí were not available for comment.

