Children fighting cancer have chemotherapy sessions cancelled in Crumlin Hospital due to bed shortages

Children fighting cancer have suffered cancellation of chemotherapy treatments in Crumlin Hospital because of bed shortages, it emerged today.

The delays, which have lasted for several days in some cases, have caused worry and distress to families.

A spokeswoman for Crumlin Hospital said that periodically, admission dates are changed for a number of reasons including demand on available beds.

The hospital is “very cognisant of the impact on patients with cancer and their families that a change in admission for chemotherapy has and sincerely regrets that on occasion deferment of planned a admission occurs.

