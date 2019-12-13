Children fighting cancer have chemotherapy sessions cancelled in Crumlin Hospital due to bed shortages
Children fighting cancer have suffered cancellation of chemotherapy treatments in Crumlin Hospital because of bed shortages, it emerged today.
The delays, which have lasted for several days in some cases, have caused worry and distress to families.
A spokeswoman for Crumlin Hospital said that periodically, admission dates are changed for a number of reasons including demand on available beds.
The hospital is “very cognisant of the impact on patients with cancer and their families that a change in admission for chemotherapy has and sincerely regrets that on occasion deferment of planned a admission occurs.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
“The decision to delay admission is not undertaken lightly and when such a decision is made, it is made the priority at all times is to ensure a safe environment, with the safe delivery of care to all patients."
The hospital advise that they are in direct contact with families whose child’s admission has been postponed to schedule their readmission date as soon as possible.
Health Minister Simon Harris announced earlier this week that the children’s hospitals will benefit from additional beds which are to come on stream this winter.
Commenting on the problem, the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said that the cancellation of children’s chemotherapy treatments at Crumlin Children’s Hospital is one of the more troubling effects of this Government’s failure to invest in adequate bed capacity across our acute public hospitals.
“This has left our hospitals, such as in Crumlin, unable to provide for both planned essential care, such as chemotherapy for cancer, and the annual predictable increase in patients’ requirements for hospital care due to illnesses such as respiratory conditions or flu.
“The failure to resource our hospitals with the beds and specialist consultants which are needed means that our public hospitals are faced with no choice but to shut down essential day to day services to cope with increases in acutely ill admissions.
"Contrary to what Minister Simon Harris and the health service management might argue these winter pressures are entirely predictable,” said the spokeswoman.
“It is extremely distressing for patients, such as vulnerable children battling cancer, their parents and the medical staff treating patients, who are left to suffer the consequences of the government’s neglect of our public hospital services."
Online Editors