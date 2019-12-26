Childline contacted nearly 800 times by young people on Christmas Day

Childline was contacted nearly 800 times by children and young people across the country on Christmas Day.

Childline was contacted nearly 800 times by children and young people across the country on Christmas Day.

The service, which is available 24 hours a day, received 793 calls – a 37pc decrease on last year’s figures.

A total of 42 volunteers gave up their time on Christmas Day to ensure that Childline could remain active for anyone under the age of 18 seeking a listening ear.

A number of those who contacted the service yesterday described how they were feeling distressed as a result of anxiety, grief, loneliness or substance abuse in their home.

Childline volunteers also received contacts from children and young people eager to thank them for their valued support throughout the year.

The counselling service said that while many homes are filled with love, warmth and the company of family and friends at this time of year, the magic of Christmas does not reach everyone.

“We know from the children who contacted Childline this Christmas Day that it was an upsetting time for many,” said John Church, CEO of the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC).

“Many who expected to enjoy the day awoke to a very different scene from that which they had imagined.

“Tensions can be heightened at this time of year and often children are left feeling frightened, or alone.

“Our fantastic Childline volunteers made sure every child and young person had somewhere they could turn – whether they felt most comfortable making contact by phone, online chat or text.

“We are hugely grateful to each of those who give up their time with their own loved ones throughout the holiday season to be there for children who seek support,” he said.

Childline is there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for children and young people throughout Ireland who seek a listening ear.

Its phone line can be contacted 24 hours a day at 1800 66 66 66, while the service’s online chat and text services can be contacted between 10am and 4am by visiting Childline.ie or texting 50101.

