MANY childcare services face closure or cuts due to recruitment and retention difficulties, according to a new survey published today.

Almost two thirds of managers and owners in Siptu’s ‘Early Years Staffing Survey’ said challenges recruiting and retaining staff will affect the quality of services.

Over a third, 39pc, said it would lead to service closure.

A total of 56pc said it would make it difficult to maintain staff to child ratios.

The survey finds that 39pc of early years educators are looking for work outside their profession.

Low pay is cited as the main reason, in the survey of more than 1,977 managers and staff.

Early years teacher, Deborah Reynolds, said many services are struggling to hire and hold on to staff because of low pay.

“Most early years educators earn below the living wage of €12.90 per hour and they simply cannot afford to stay in their profession,” she said.

“This is bad for workers, but high staff turnover rates also undermine quality of care for children and the sustainability of services”.

Siptu head of strategic organising, Darragh O’Connor, said thousands of members have been campaigning for better pay and recognition and, in budget 2022, the Government responded.

He said new ‘core funding’ is to be introduced and will support an historic first pay deal in the coming weeks.

“The pay deal will raise thousands of mostly female workers out of poverty,” he said.

“Siptu is calling on the government to build on this foundation in the upcoming budget and recognise the contribution early years educators make to the economy, society and the lives of children.”

