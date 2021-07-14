Childcare providers call for major government funding boost to cap fees

In the frame: Within the EU, Irish parents pay the highest fees for childcare. Pictured yesterday were Flip Przeworek (3), Liz Noronha (4) and VJ Troy (4). PHOTO: LEON FARRELL/PHOTOCALL IRELAND

Childcare fees could be capped if the Government boosts funding to the sector, according to the main providers’ organisation.

A pre-Budget submission by Early Childhood Ireland calls on the Government to meet a commitment in the national early years strategy, First 5, to at least double investment by 2028.

When asked what effect its investment demands would have on fees, a spokesperson for Early Childhood Ireland said EU countries with high levels of public investment have minimum and maximum fees, depending on family income.

“If or when Ireland moves to a fully Scandinavian model, we would expect to see a similar system here,” she said.

The organisation, whose members provide care for over 120,000 children and their families, noted that parents are paying the highest fees in the EU.

It also wants a wage subsidy scheme that was tailored for the sector during the ­pandemic to be kept in place.

A spokesperson noted that childcare settings are diverse with some which are “ECCE-only”, some offering sessional care, some full day-care, and some after-school only.

“Fees vary depending on a number of factors including most significantly the child’s age,” he said.

“It’s just not possible to offer a blanket response about the impact of investment on fees.

“A multi-annual plan for investment would allow providers to look at all aspects of their operations and allow a level of security about income from fees; but again, this is dependent on their individual setting and the services they offer parents.”

The submission said a childcare system is not a discretionary or optional service.

“To ensure we transition to a resilient future, Early Childhood Ireland calls on the Government to meet the commitment in the national early years strategy, First 5, to at least double investment by 2028,” it said.

In response to questions, the organisation said the Government has committed to at least doubling the €485m expenditure of 2018 to over €970m by 2028.

“They must publish a plan of how they how to achieve this and to implement real year-on-year increases,” it said.

It said the promised public investment would bring Ireland closer to the Scandinavian model which provides agreed subsidies, along with unified quality provision and universal accessibility.

“This all means that everyone pays something, but there is both a floor (minimum amount) and a ceiling (maximum) depending on parental income,” the group said.

“The Government here is developing a future funding model which needs to address all of these dimensions.”

Director of policy at Early Childhood Ireland, Frances Byrne, said the sector is still without a plan for adequate funding.

“Families are poorly served and have waited too long,” she said. “We are calling on the Government to take real and immediate action to increase public investment in childcare.”

Ms Byrne said the Government has committed to reforming and investing in childcare, but funding was not increased despite significant investment in other essential services in Budget 2021.

She said Ireland has consistently remained at the bottom of the class when it comes to childcare investment.

She said it invests the least amount in early years of any developed country as a percentage of GDP according to the OECD.

“This lack of investment costs us all,” she said.

“Parents pay the highest childcare fees from take-home pay in the EU.”

She claimed providers operate precariously in a highly complex funding model while average pay and conditions of employment remain poor.

“Covid-19, while highlighting early years and schoolage care as essential, also exposed a sector facing major sustainability challenges,” she said.