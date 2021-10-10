| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Childcare: creches to be paid to freeze fees

State pension to increase by €5 and vacant site tax to force building to be introduced

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman Expand

Close

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman

Hugh O'Connell

Cre ches and childcare facilities will be given more money to improve staff pay in return for freezing fees for parents under a new scheme to be announced in Tuesday’s B udget, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has secured approval for a significant new scheme that will see childcare providers given access to a funding stream to improve staff pay in return for a commitment that parents’ fees will not increase. 

The Government hopes the move will alleviate the burden on parents by effectively freezing creche fees at a time of rising inflation. The Green Party Minister is understood to have secured a Budget package of upwards of €100m, part of which will go towards the new scheme.

Most Watched

Privacy