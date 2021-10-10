Childcare: creches to be paid to freeze fees

Cre ches and childcare facilities will be given more money to improve staff pay in return for freezing fees for parents under a new scheme to be announced in Tuesday’s B udget, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has secured approval for a significant new scheme that will see childcare providers given access to a funding stream to improve staff pay in return for a commitment that parents’ fees will not increase.

The Government hopes the move will alleviate the burden on parents by effectively freezing creche fees at a time of rising inflation. The Green Party Minister is understood to have secured a Budget package of upwards of €100m, part of which will go towards the new scheme.

The childcare measure will form part of a series of Budget day announcements by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath aimed at tackling the impact of rising inflation on households. The weekly State pension will increase by €5 with a similar increase applied across all welfare payments from January 2022 at a cost of €350m. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has secured an extra two weeks of parents' benefit which will now rise to seven weeks from July 2022. Expected changes to the fuel allowance are still being worked out this weekend with an increase in the weekly payment of between €3 and €5 on the table as well as widening the eligibility. This will be paid for out of the €7.50 per tonne increase in the carbon tax which will impact the cost of petrol, diesel and home heating oil. Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan is being given an extra €120m to accelerate the Government's ambitious retrofitting plans in a bid to make homes more energy efficient. Meanwhile, a tax package that index links tax credits and bands to ensure most workers are able to take home the majority of any pay rise they get next year will be announced by Mr Donohoe. The Fine Gael minister is also working out the details of a new tax to replace the vacant site levy. The new measure — the collection of which will be led by Revenue to ensure compliance — will likely penalise land hoarding or speculation by targeting land that is zoned and serviced or serviceable for housing. This potentially could affect approximately 8,000 hectares of residential land — enough for an estimated 320,000 homes in what would be a significant boost to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien's plans to tackle the housing crisis. Mr McGrath is emphasising the need to stick to the Budget parameters despite new figures published on Friday night in the Department of Finance white paper showing that the expected deficit for this year will be €7bn less than had been forecast in the Summer Economic Statement. "The economy really has taken off like a rocket," a senior Government source said last night. "Fears of debt unsustainability really are overblown."