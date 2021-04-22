Gardaí have cancelled a Child Rescue Ireland (CRI) alert after confirming late on Thursday night that the 14-year-old girl who went missing was located safe and well.

Svetlana Murphy left her home on the Coast Road in Blackrock, Co Louth at around 4pm on Monday and had been missing since.

Svetlana is five foot, one inch in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The teenager was in the company of 18-year-old Nojus Maculevicius, who is described as being six foot in height with a slim build.

Nojus is known to 14-year-old Svetlana.

They were travelling in a silver Hyundai Veloster car, with registration number 132-D-13518.

Gardaí said Svetlana and Nojus travelled from Blackrock, Co Louth to Newry, Co Down on Monday and were seen there at approximately 7pm that night.

Gardaí were earlier satisfied the Hyundai Veloster car was in the greater Belfast area at 5.35pm on Wednesday evening.

In a statement late last night gardai said that Svetlana had been located in the Belfast area and is now in the custody of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and would be reunited with her family.

“The Child Rescue Ireland Alert (CRI) has now been stood down,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Svetlana Murphy has been located safe and well in the Belfast area. She is in the safe custody of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and will be re-united with her family tonight.

“An 18 year old male has been arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and is currently in custody.

“An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information.”

“An Garda Síochána appeals that the privacy of the family be respected at this time,” the spokesperson added.

The alert from gardai earlier yesterday had said they had “serious concerns that there is an immediate risk to the health of welfare of Svetlana”.