Convicted child killer John Clifford has been arrested by police in Newry after over a week on the run.

Child killer John Clifford arrested after week on the run

Clifford (56) had been released on Sunday September 2 to attend an appointment but failed to return when expected.

He is in the process of being returned to prison by the PSNI.

Police thanked gardai for their assistance in locating Clifford and returning him to Northern Ireland.

"I would also like to thank those members of the public who contacted us with information and the media for their assistance in publicising our appeals for information," Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said.

Clifford had been released from Burren House on the Crumlin Road, a facility housing 22 inmates nearing the end of their sentences and is a satellite unit of Maghaberry.

Police said that they believed he was spotted last Wednesday boarding a train at Lanyon Place Station.

The gardai joined the hunt for Clifford last week after it was believed he may have travelled to the Republic.

He was originally jailed in 1989 for murdering his niece Sue Ellen.

Clifford raped and strangled the eight-year-old, before leaving her on a deserted railway line in 1988.

He was freed in 2005 but returned to prison in 2007 for breaching the terms of his probation.

