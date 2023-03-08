Child dead and grandmother critically injured after being struck by lorry in Co Down

A child has died and their grandmother has been critically injured after they were both struck by a lorry in Co Down.

According to a local councillor, the child was being pushed in a pram by their grandmother when they collision happened in the village of Moira this afternoon.

It has been reported that the woman was trapped under the lorry for a time.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it was called to an incident on Meeting Street in Moira at 1.42pm.

Two ambulances, two ambulance officers and a hazardous area response team were dispatched to the incident.

"One patient was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

The PSNI and the Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Local DUP councillor Caleb McCready said the child was being pushed in a pram by their grandmother when they were both struck by a lorry.

Onlookers rushed to help after the incident, however the child tragically died at the scene.

UUP Councillor Jim Dillon said he understood the grandmother was crossing the road with the pram when they were struck by the lorry.

He said the death of the child came as a “dreadful shock” to the local community.

Explaining that he knew the driver of the lorry, he added: “I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family concerned and to the lorry driver. It is an absolute tragedy that nobody could have envisaged.”

DUP Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson said the news of the death of the child was devastating and passed his condolences on to the family.

“For this family to lose a child in such tragic circumstances is just absolutely unthinkable. We think also of the child’s grandmother who was there at the time and we hope that she makes a good recovery,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”



