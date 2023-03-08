| 2.5°C Dublin

Child dead and grandmother critically injured after being struck by lorry in Co Down

Emergency services at the scene in Moira today. Photo: Pacemaker Expand

Brett Campbell, Emma Montgomery and Garrett Hargan

A child has died and their grandmother has been critically injured after they were both struck by a lorry in Co Down.

According to a local councillor, the child was being pushed in a pram by their grandmother when they collision happened in the village of Moira this afternoon.

