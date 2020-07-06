Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to be given the freedom of Dublin City

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is to be given the freedom of Dublin City.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu will propose and nominate Mr Holohan for the honour at a Dublin City Council meeting tonight.

The proposal is expected to get widespread support from councillors of all parties and Independents.

Mr Holohan will join sporting legends such as former Dublin manager Jim Gavin, rugby international Brian O’Driscoll and 90s Ireland football manager Jack Charlton in receiving the honour.

The Freedom of the city has also been granted to U2, John F Kennedy, Charles Stewart Parnell and Mikhail Gorbachev

Last week, Mr Holohan announced he was stepping down from his role in Department of Health to spend time with his wife Emer, who has advanced cancer and is receiving palliative care.

Widespread tributes were paid to Mr Holohan across the public and political divide for his work on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chief Medical Officer chaired the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) which led the charge in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaking after the announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said, "I would like to thank Dr. Holohan on behalf of myself and the people of Ireland for helping to guide this country through the Covid-19 emergency.

"His work, experience and briefings helped people to understand the gravity of the situation facing us, while his calmness reassured us that if we followed the guidelines and advice we would overcome these great challenges together."

