Charlie Haughey’s dinner tastes, Boris Johnson’s naivety and elephant logistics – 10 things we learned from the State Papers

Documents relating to seven years of Anglo-Irish negotiations over Northern Ireland have been released – offering a key insight into the painstaking negotiations between Dublin, London and the Belfast parties between 1991-1997 and leading up to the Good Friday Agreement.

Here are some of the biggest revelations from the documents released as part of the State Archives.

British insisted to the Irish Government that Gerry Adams was on IRA army council

A senior British government official insisted to an Irish diplomat that Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was on the IRA army council.

Ireland refuses to pay Tanzania for shipping cost of live elephant gifted to Hillery

A diplomatic row erupted between Ireland and Tanzania over how to pay the shipping costs to Dublin of an elephant given as a gift to President Patrick Hillery. The dispute was revealed in confidential Department of Foreign Affairs and Taoiseach correspondence released as part of the State Papers.

Irish Government was advised that then-journalist Boris Johnson’s views on Northern Ireland were ‘naive’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s views on Northern Ireland were described as “naive” by an Irish embassy official who had gone for lunch with the then-journalist in 1995.

Haughey warned British officials that IRA supporter Gaddafi ‘was mad’

In 1991 then-taoiseach Charles Haughey privately warned British Prime Minister John Major that Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi “was mad”. The warning came as a secret Garda file noted the vast scale of Libyan support for the Provisional IRA through six major arms shipments and financial aid totalling more than $12milllion (some €40m today).

John Major privately admitted to Albert Reynolds that the IRA could not be beaten militarily

British Prime Minister John Major admitted to newly elected Taoiseach Albert Reynolds in 1992 that the Provisional IRA could not be beaten militarily.

Success of Prince Charles’s Irish trip fuelled hopes of queen visit

Such was the success of a visit to Ireland by Prince Charles in 1995 that hopes of a visit by Queen Elizabeth increased within both the Irish and British governments. Charles visited the Republic in 1995 – and secret State files revealed the trip was considered an overwhelming success.

Outraged Charles Haughey slated ‘pub grub’ lunch served up to EU leaders at Dublin Castle

Taoiseach Charles Haughey was so outraged by the embarrassing standard of food served to EU leaders at a 1990 summit in Dublin Castle he warned it was “a disaster” an likened the fare to offering ‘pub grub’ at a prestigious State event. Mr Haughey – who was hosting European leaders at Dublin Castle in April 1990 as part of an EU summit – insisted that a formal memo on the standard of the food be issued.

John Major’s chagrin at ‘bloody Danes’ over voters’ rejection of Maastricht Treaty

British Prime Minister John Major privately warned Irish officials the “bloody Danes” had caused immeasurable problems for him after they rejected the European Commission’s Maastricht Treaty in June 1992 by 50.7pc.

Irish diplomat shocked as Buckingham Palace footman wishes him goodnight as Gaeilge

Warming Anglo-Irish relations in the late 1990s have been revealed by secret State files which show the Irish Ambassador to Britain was astounded when a Buckingham Palace footman warmly wished him a good night in Irish.

1991 a watershed year as seeds of Northern Ireland peace deal were sown

Few realised it at the time but 1991 would rank as a watershed year in Irish history largely because of momentous events that were started in motion, writes Ralph Riegel.