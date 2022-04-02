Charlie Bird with his wife Claire, Daniel O'Donnell and his grandchildren on top of Croagh Patrick. Photo: Gerry Mooney.

It was a sight to behold as Charlie Bird reached the summit of Croagh Patrick to rapturous applause.

It was 12.23pm and the legendary RTÉ broadcaster had made the gruelling climb up the 2,507-foot mountain in Mayo in under two-and-a-half hours.

The 72-year-old could have got up even faster with his climbing stick had he not stopped repeatedly along the way to pose for photos with every fellow climber who wanted one.

His wife Claire was with him every step of the way, encouraging him to keep going. He had lost the use of his voice due to the progression of his motor neuron disease but he is still a very fit man.

My hometown of Milltown in Co Galway is on the Mayo border so I have been doing this climb since I was a child.

Through experience, I know that one of the most challenging aspects of taking on The Reek is the howling rain and strong winds that regularly last the mountain.

Temperatures were around 10C at the bottom and the higher we all climbed, the chillier it got. But for the weather was still very mild.

Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly, who also took part in the climb, had predicted scattered light showers but mainly dry conditions - and she was right.

Croagh Patrick is a challenging mountain to climb for a person in their full health so there was huge admiration from those taking part in the Climb with Charlie charity event for the former news correspondent to take it on while battling motor neuron disease.

There was a great sense of energy as people gathered at the base before setting out.

Around 20 minutes in, there was a heart-warming moment when Charlie caught up with Ryan Tubridy. Charlie had come up with the idea of climbing The Reek while on The Late Late Show last year.

“Let’s hear it for Charlie Bird,” said Tubridy. There were cheers from the crowd on the path beside him as the two men embraced.

Charlie’s mental strength was in full display as he kept putting one foot in front of the other on Mayo’s holy mountain. He kept a consistent pace all the way up to the summit.

Famous for its holy pilgrimage and people looking to do penance, Croagh Patrick is still thronged with people on Reek Sunday – the last Sunday in July – every year. But it is now a mecca for fitness fans as well. How people use it now is symbolic of how Ireland has changed so much in recent years.

Those climbing it today were inspired by Charlie to take on the challenge. Among them was Carmel Gornall, from Listowel in Kerry, who had suffered illness for a number of years. Whens he heard Charlie was doing it, she decided she could do it as well.

“I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. The energy on the mountain from all the people was great,” she said.

Others on the climb had lost family members and were doing the climb in honour of them as well as Charlie.

At the halfway point, when there is a level path for climbers to catch their breath before the final steep climb, Charlie was overjoyed to see that the letters “CB” had been laid out on the mountainside with stones by a group of schoolchildren. “Go on Charlie,” they shouted. He stopped briefly to thank them and raised his fist up into the air triumphantly.

The final section of the climb was the hardest. It is very steep and the rocks on the mountains are slippy and can give way at any time. It was the time when Charlie had to push harder. But there was never any doubt that he was going to make it to the top.

Many people who had climbed the mountain in the early hours of the morning had waited at the summit for his arrival.

He reached the top with his wife Claire just after midday, where he was welcomed by applause and cheers from his fellow climbers.

The sky had been overcast, but the clouds cleared away, giving stunning views of Clew Bay from the summit – before the inevitable rain started to fall.

Charlie went into the small white church on the summit which was built in 1905 by 12 local men, using local stone and cement brought up the mountain by donkeys. Inside, in a poignant moment he lit five candles with his family and embraced Claire.

After the triumph of making it to the top, Charlie powered his way down the mountain, no doubt with a sense of relief.

Known for his determination in getting a story, he needed every ounce of that grit to take on this mountain. And take it on he did, while also raising over €1m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

