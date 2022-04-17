Charlie Bird says fundraising appeal has now raised €2.7m as he asks public to contribute photos for book

Charlie Bird has announced that his Climb with Charlie fundraising appeal has now raised almost €2.7m as he said he hopes to still reach €3m.

The former RTÉ journalist, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, wrote online how the public has so far raised just short of €2.7m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

“Just an update,” Charlie wrote on Twitter. “What you have all raised so far for our two great charities, with donations due in shorty, we will have raised almost €2,700,000.

“Fingers crossed we might still make €3m. You have all been so kind and generous.”

Another photograph, posted later, shows Charlie hugging his beloved dog Tiger and explaining the friendship he has with the loyal cockapoo.

“Tiger gets me through the day,” he wrote. “Six years ago, I was afraid of dogs. Now, I couldn’t survive without Tiger. The bond between myself and Tiger is unbelievable.”

People responded with photos of their pets, as the tweet was liked almost 2,000 times.

Charlie also posted a video wishing the public a Happy Easter and asked for support for his book of photographs based on Climb with Charlie, which he hopes to have published by June.

The journalist is appealing for two photos per person, who took part in either the Croagh Patrick climb or from one of over 200 that took place across Ireland and internationally.

“A big thank you for extending the hand of friendship and photograph. Get those photos to us. Thank you, happy Easter,” he said.

The video mostly featured a recording of Charlie’s voice using voice cloning technology as his speech has been affected by his disease.

He was in buoyant spirits as he and Tiger wore yellow ‘Climb with Charlie’ T-shirts, surrounded by a Climb with Charlie drawing, candles and an Easter egg, taking pride of place on a table.

Charity climbs took place not only in Ireland but also in the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain. Around 10,000 supporters participated as he drew attention to the physical and mental battle people with motor neurone face.

The former broadcaster previously told how a publisher had displayed interest in publishing a coffee table book of the climbs.

The fundraising initiative is staying open for three months in order to collect as many contributions as possible.

Those who have taken photos of the climbs can email two photos to: Photos@climbwithcharlie.ie