Charlie Bird asks followers to honour ‘remarkable’ Vicky Phelan in sweet tribute

Vicky helped me through some tough times. Please help me next weekend to honour Vicky and others”

Charlie Bird and Vicky Phelan Expand

Neasa Cumiskey

Charlie Bird has asked his followers to join him in honouring his late friend Vicky Phelan on the anniversary of his Climb With Charlie fundraising hike.

The cervical cancer campaigner died aged 48 surrounded by her family at Milford Hospice in Limerick in November.

